Matalan confirms full list of stores reopening this week in the UK

20 May 2020, 10:35

Matalan has reopened 12 stores this week
Matalan has reopened 12 stores this week. Picture: Getty Images

Matalan has opened 12 of its stores this week, after they were deemed 'essential' shopping.

After the government loosened lockdown rules in the UK last week, Matalan has announced it has reopened selected stores across the country.

The retail shop will be trading as normal, but with strict social distancing in place to protect staff and shoppers.

In a statement to customers, Matalan said the first to open will be those in "out of town retail parks".

The message reads: "Following our decision to close our stores almost eight weeks ago we’ve been working tirelessly on preparing our stores for reopening with enhanced health and safety measures and strict social distancing guidelines to ensure we offer the safest shopping environment for you.”

High street Matalan stores will remain closed
High street Matalan stores will remain closed. Picture: PA Images

Matalan has been given the green light to reopen after government guidance changed on May 1 to include Homeware as essential retail in England.

The company will initially be welcoming customers to stores with large Homeware departments and a Click and Collect service.

Meanwhile, high street stores, stores in shopping centres, clearance stores and our stores in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will remain closed.

They continued: "We are very confident that these safety measures go above and beyond the guidance provided by the Government and Public Health England.

"With our new safety measures in place, we are extremely happy to be back serving families across England, and look forward to welcoming our customers back into stores, and our colleagues returning from furlough. We are extremely grateful to all of our colleagues for their huge efforts in caring for our customers and the business, and to our customers for their continued loyalty to Matalan.”

Where branches will reopen, staff have been taken off furlough in line with a change in Government guidelines on May 1.

The full list of stores which reopened on May 18 are below:

Basildon

Bradford Green Gates

Bolton

Cortonwood

Darlington

Halifax

Leeds Halton

Luton

Milton Keynes

Osterley Park/Southall

Rotherham

Southport

Stockton

Truro

Walsall - North

