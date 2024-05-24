May bank holiday opening times for B&Q, Screwfix, Homebase, Wilkes and more

By Tiasha Debray

The late May bank holiday DIY and hardware store opening hours have been revealed. Here are the operating times for B&Q, Screwfix, Homebase, Brewers, Wilkes and more.

Bank holidays often mean cracking out the DIY projects and getting things done around the house.

So this late May bank holiday means may find yourself running to your closes DIY or hardware store for those last-minute screws, paints and brushes.

With shops such as B&Q, Screwfix, Homebase, Toolstation, Brewers and Wilkes all adjusting their hours of operation during the bank holiday, make sure you’re checking their opening hours before nipping out of the house on Monday.

What are the bank holiday DIY hardware store opening hours? Find the late May 2024 opening times here.

May bank holiday DIY store opening hours

B&Q

DIY-ers are in luck because B&Q are set to stay open as usual on the late May bank holiday.

On Monday the 27th of May, all B&Q stores will be open during their regular trading hours, however, stores all have their own varying opening hours which they will stick to on the holiday.

Double-check on the B&Q store locator whether your local site is open on their website.

Screwfix

Most Screwfix stores will be operating on May 27th between 7am – 8pm, however, double-check the company website’s store locator for accurate times.

However, the following stores have restricted times:

Nottingham Bulwell (8am - 6pm)

Brentford, Clithroe Barrow, North Walsham (9am - 4pm)

Ringwood, Illford & Hornchurch (10am - 4pm)

Homebase

Homebase stores will be open on the late May bank holiday, but once again, business hours will vary depending on the store.

Whilst most stores operate from 8am - 8pm, check Homebase's store locator on their website to get accurate information for your local venue.

Toolstation

On May 27th, Toolstation will remain open from 8am – 5pm according to their own website. Last orders will be taken at 4pm for standard delivery to be delivered the following day on May 28th.

However, the following stores have restricted hours"

Brentford (10am - 4pm)

Hanworth (9am - 5pm)

New Southgate (10am - 4pm)

Peckham (10am - 5pm)

Rickmansworth (9am - 5pm)

Stoke Newington (8am - 5pm)

Weymouth (10am - 4pm)

Brewers

Brewers stores will all be closed on the 27th of May for the late May bank holiday.

Trading will resume as normal from the 28th of May, check opening hours online on the company’s website.

Wickes

Wickes stores will remain trading as per usual on the late May bank holiday on Monday the 27th of May.

Most stores operate between 7am – 8pm and will continue to do so, however before heading out just double-check the opening hours for your nearest store online.