Supermarket May bank holiday opening times including Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Iceland and more

By Hope Wilson

The late May bank holiday supermarket opening hours have been revealed. Here are the opening hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrison's, ASDA and more.

The late May bank holiday will see many of our favourite supermarkets altering their opening hours.

With shops such as Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's ASDA, Lidl, Aldi, M&S and Waitrose changing their opening and closing times this weekend, it's imperative you check when your local stores are open if you fancy visiting.

DIY and hardware stores have also seen their opening hours impacted and while the weather on the 27th of May is set to be mixed, many of us may be heading to the shops instead of staying outdoors.

What are the bank holiday supermarket opening hours? The late May 2024 opening times revealed.

May bank holiday supermarket opening times

Tesco

Stores will be open as usual Saturday and Sunday, however on bank holiday Monday, most of the large Tesco stores across England and Wales will be open from 8am – 6pm.

In Northern Ireland, stores will be open from 7am until 11:59pm, while shops in Scotland will open from 8am – 8pm.

Smaller Tesco convenience stores will be open from between 6am and 7am and close between 10pm and midnight. Shoppers are urged to check their local store hours here.

Morrisons

On bank holiday Monday, Morrisons shops in England and Wales will open at 7am and close at 8pm, while stores in Scotland will open at 7am and close between 10pm – 11pm.

You can check your local store's opening times by visiting the Morrisons website.

Sainsbury's

Large Sainsbury's stores will be open from 8am – 8pm, while their smaller convenience stores will be open to customers from 7am until either 10pm or 11pm.

Shops in Scotland will operate as usual, opening at 7am and closing at 10pm.

Shoppers can use the store finder tool for specific opening times for their nearest location.

Lidl

Lidl stores will be open from 8am – 8pm on bank holiday Monday. However this may vary depending on where the shop is located.

Shops will be operating as normal on Saturday, opening at 8am and closing at 10pm, and open between 10am – 11am on Sunday and closing between 4pm – 5pm.

Customers can check their local Lidl opening hours here.

Aldi

Aldi will be open on bank holiday Monday from 8am – 8pm. On Saturday the shop will be operating between 8am – 10pm, while Sunday's opening hours are from 10am – 4pm.

These hours may vary depending on store locations, with customers able to check their local opening times here.

ASDA

Bank holiday Monday will see many ASDA stores opening at 8am and closing at 10pm, however some will be operating from 6am. ASDA Express stores will be open as usual, as well as stores in Scotland.

Saturday and Sunday will see shops sticking to normal opening times. Stores on Saturday will be opening between 6am – 7am and closing between 10pm and midnight, while Sunday will see shops open between either 10am – 4pm or 11am – 5pm.

Check your local store times here.

Iceland

Most Iceland stores are open as usual this bank holiday weekend, with shops opening from 7am or 8am until 7pm, and in some locations from 9am.

Local stores may be operating at different times so customers can either call their nearest store or check the Iceland website.

M&S

On bank holiday Monday M&S stores will be operating more or less the same as they ususally would, however some many be opening slightly earlier or slightly later than normal.

Shoppers should check their local store hours by visiting the M&S website.

Waitrose

Waitrose opening hours will depend on where the store is located. Some shops will open at 7am on bank holiday Monday, however some aren't opening until 9am.

The same goes for closing times as some stores are scheduled to close at 5pm, whereas others are set to stay open until 10pm.

Customers can check their local store hours here.