What's the weather forecast for May bank holiday 2024?
23 May 2024, 17:08
Monday the 27th of May is a bank holiday in the UK, but what is the weather forecast and is it going to be hot this weekend? Here are the latest Met Office predictions.
The May bank holiday is almost here and with spring in full force, many of us are hoping to experience some hot weather this weekend.
With the May half term holidays right around the corner, lots of the UK have been planning how they're going to spend Monday the 27th of May and beyond.
After a spell of stormy weather, we've got our finger's crossed that this bank holiday will see some pleasant temperatures.
What is the May bank holiday weather forecast 2024 and is it going to be hot? Here is the Met Office forecast in full.
Is it going to be hot this weekend?
Met Office forecasters have predicted that it's not going to be too hot this May bank holiday weekend, with the UK likely to see more showers than sunshine.
May bank holiday weather
Saturday 25th May 2024
The Met Office have suggested that the weather will perk up on Saturday, forecasting drier and brighter conditions throughout the UK.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: "The Bank Holiday weekend will see some sunny spells and it will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine for many on Saturday in particular."
Sunday 26th May 2024
The sunny weather on Saturday will disappear come Sunday, as it's expected showers and longer spells of rain will cover the UK.
Mr Sidaway states: "Low pressure to the west is likely to push fronts into the UK on Sunday, these tending to break up and turn more showery in nature as they do so."
Monday 27th May 2024
Bank holiday Monday will see heavy showers across eastern parts of the country while western parts have a stronger chance of seeing some sunshine and drier weather.
Completing the bank holiday forecast, Mr Sidway concluded: "Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will likely see a return to sunshine and showers."
He went on to add: "We are likely to see some heavy, possibly thundery showers on both days, but there should still be some dry spells in between, and in any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm."
