UK weather: Hurricane Ernesto to bring heavy rain and strong winds this week as Met Office issue warning

19 August 2024, 12:11

Hurricane Ernesto will bring rain and wind to the UK this week
Hurricane Ernesto will bring rain and wind to the UK this week. Picture: WXCHARTS/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The remnants of Hurricane Ernesto 2024 is set to bring stormy conditions to the UK this week, with Met Office weather warnings in place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hurricane Ernesto has already brought heavy rain and wind to Bermuda in recent days, and now the stormy conditions are making their way to the UK, with yellow weather warnings in place for parts of the country today.

After a relatively warm start to August with temperatures reaching 34C, Brits are now set to see thundery weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto 2024 comes to our shores.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland from 14:00 to 23:59 on Monday the 19th of August, as the rainy conditions could result in flooding and travel disruptions in some areas.

The forecaster's warning states: "Rain will become heavy and persistent during Monday afternoon and evening. 25-35 mm will fall quite widely, with as much as 50-60 mm in the wettest spots. The rain will be accompanied by strong southerly winds. The rain should clear to the east by midnight."

Some areas of Scotland will experience heavy rain and strong winds
Some areas of Scotland will experience heavy rain and strong winds. Picture: Alamy

Andy Page, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "During Monday, the band of rain will gradually move east across the UK.

"Within the warning area we can expect to see 25-35 mm of rain, with some of the wettest areas receiving up to 60 mm. The rain will be accompanied by strong southerly winds."

There will be heavy rain and winds for parts of the UK
There will be heavy rain and winds for parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

Their predictions for the rest of this week details rainy weather for most of the UK, with yellow weather warnings in place for western Scotland on Wednesday the 21st of August and Thursday the 22nd of August.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday to Friday reads: "Further wet and windy weather will affect northern and western areas through Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps more widely on Friday. Feeling rather cool under the cloud and rain."

Heavy rain and wind is set to hit the UK this week
Heavy rain and wind is set to hit the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

However, it won't be too long until the hot weather makes a comeback later this month.

Exacta Weather have forecast high temperatures towards the end of August, stating: "Hot to very hot weather is set to return around August 25 and into September for the UK and Ireland.

"There are now some increasing and strengthening signals within our own forecast projections for another major heat surge during late August or for a significant pattern switch to develop over several days in and around August 25, possibly a little earlier."

The hot weather is set to return later this month
The hot weather is set to return later this month. Picture: Alamy

They add: "Four consecutive heat surges have occurred for almost or on the exact dates on our part throughout this summer in repeated reports and updates dating anywhere from 4 to 16 weeks in advance, which therefore increases confidence to something moderately higher for this next period.

"We therefore expect another hot to very hot period from another high pressure build to gain strength for around August 20–25, particularly for in and around August 25.

"Additionally, these high pressure rises are of even greater confidence to continue into September at times, but with some notable caveats that have been covered in the autumn of 2024 and subscriber reports in greater detail for this period."

