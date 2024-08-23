What are the August bank holiday Monday opening times for B&Q, Wickes and Homebase?

23 August 2024, 14:10 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 15:08

Bank holiday Monday opening hours for DIY stores including B&Q, Homebase and Wickes revealed
Bank holiday Monday opening hours for DIY stores including B&Q, Homebase and Wickes revealed. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are DIY shops B&Q, Wickes, Screwfix and Homebase open this bank holiday weekend? Here are the times you can grab all your home improvement and garden buys.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The August bank holiday 2024 is upon us and while the weather has certainly improved for the British summertime, some of us can't help but use that extra Monday off work for a touch of DIY.

Whether it's your chance to spruce up the garden or tackle that annoying home improvement job you've been putting off all year, now is your time to head to B&Q, Wickes or Homebase to get the essentials.

Falling on August 26th in 2024, it's the last bank holiday of the year where we're most likely to get some dry weather or even potentially a heatwave.

So what are the opening times for this summer bank holiday Monday? Here's all the shopping details you need to know for DIY stores including Screwfix.

B&Q orange store front
B&Q is a bank holiday hotspot for DIY goods. Picture: Getty

What are the B&Q bank holiday opening hours?

B&Q is a popular place on any bank holiday weekend so make sure you prepare ahead of time for your visit. Their opening hours this weekend are:

  • Saturday: 7am-8pm (normal hours)
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm (normal hours)
  • Monday bank holiday: 7am-8pm

It is advised you check your local store's opening hours before heading out which you can do here.

Wickes storefront
Wickes is operating normal opening hours over the August bank holiday. Picture: Getty

When is Wickes open over the August bank holiday?

Another popular DIY spot, Wickes has plenty on offer this August bank holiday weekend when it comes to sprucing up your homes and garden spaces. Their opening hours are:

  • Saturday: 6:30am-7pm (normal hours)
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm (normal hours)
  • Monday bank holiday: 7am-8pm

Wickes has confirmed all stores will be open on the August bank holiday but check your local store here, just to be sure as times can vary depending on size and location.

Homebase and Tapi carpet storefront
Homebase is open over the bank holiday weekend with plenty of bargains to be had. Picture: Getty

What is Homebase's August bank holiday opening hours?

Homebase is a great place to bag a few bargains this August 26th. Opening hours for the bank holiday weekend are:

  • Saturday: 8am-7pm (normal hours)
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm (normal hours)
  • Monday bank holiday: Varies depending on store

Homebase's bank holiday Monday opening hours for August varies from store to store but generally they will be open between the hours of 10am-5pm. Check here for specific hours at the store closet to you.

Screwfix storefront
Screwfix is open for all DIY needs during the August bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What time is Screwfix open for the August Bank Holiday Monday?

If it's time for new tools and materials then Screwfix this August is your place to be. Their opening hours are:

  • Saturday: 7am-6pm (normal hours)
  • Sunday: 9am-4pm (normal hours)
  • Monday bank holiday: 7am-8pm

Check your local store's details here.

