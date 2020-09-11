A competition has launched to find the UK's messiest bedroom, and the winner gets a new bed

By Alice Dear

Are you strangely proud of your messy bedroom? Then you're calling has finally arrived.

While many of us attempt to keep our bedrooms tidy, clean and organised, others have no problem living in a disorganised mess.

And while most of us are ashamed when our rooms get out of order, it turns out there are perks to having a messing living situation.

There is currently a competition going to find the UK's messiest bedroom.

Set up by bed company Bed SOS, the competition is looking for picture applications in order to crown the person with the messiest bedroom.

Aside from the title, the winner will also bag a free bed worth £400.

Bed SOS are looking for the messiest bedroom in the UK. Picture: Getty

Managing Director of Bed SOS, Danny Richmond, said: "We've seen a lot in our time, but even we were shocked by the state of some of the bedrooms in the entries so far.

"With all the extra time people have been spending at home recently, it does make sense that things will be a little more cluttered than usual, but some of these take the cake!

"On the plus side, with the sheer number of entries we've received, if you're a bit messy yourself, at least you know you're in good company."

The competition ends on September 14, so if you think you're a contender, make sure you get your pictures into the judging panel ASAP.

