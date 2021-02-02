Mum shares simple trick to keep her bins from smelling using toilet freshener

2 February 2021, 14:09

A cleaning expert has revealed how she keeps her bins smelling fresh
A cleaning expert has revealed how she keeps her bins smelling fresh. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

This £3.50 cleaning hack will keep your bins smelling fresh for longer.

As we spend more time indoors over the next few months, you might be on the hunt for a few cleaning hacks.

Well, now one mum has revealed how she keeps her bins smelling fresh using an unusual bathroom item.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs D's Cleaning Reviews shared her simple tip which involves placing a toilet freshener to your bin lid.

She told her 64k followers: “TOP TIP for keeping your bin smelling fresh.

“We all know what it's like to have a smelly bin, you can pop bicarbonate of soda in to soak up odour but it doesn't keep it smelling fresh.

“Rather than keep sprinkling bin powders or Bicarbonate of soda into the bin liner try using toilet Duck Fresh Disc gel on the inside of your bin lid.

“Toilet Duck Fresh Discs are Anti Odour, they will neutralise bad odours and leave a fresh scent behind….everytime you open your bin you will no longer be hit by a nasty odour, rather you will be hit with a fresh scent.

“Don't worry your bin doesn't have to smell like your toilet. Duck have a variety of fragrances from floral to fruit.”

You can pick up Toilet Duck Fresh Discs for around £3.50 from supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury's, as well as on Amazon.

Obviously, Mrs D's followers couldn’t wait to comment, with many hailing her a genius.

One wrote: “This is such a good idea. I love the blue ones in my toilet.i will definitely put one in my outside bin thankyou🙌🏾”

Another said: “Wow !!! How does your mind work ??? 🤣🤣 why has no one ever thought of this before ?? Pure genius !!! Gonna get me some of that for sure 😀”

“What a fab idea you are a treasure x,” penned a third, while a fourth added: “This is such a good idea.i love the blue ones in my toilet.i will definitely put one in my outside bin thankyou🙌🏾”.

This comes after a laundry expert revealed how you cut down on your ironing using an ice cube.

Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of the brand Laundryheap, recommends that you throw some ice cubes in the tumble dryer while your clothes are drying.

He revealed that the heat released by the dryer will melt the ice cubes, which will then produce steam that reduces creases.

Your clothes therefore come out freshly 'ironed' after being steamed within the dryer itself.

If you do want to try the hack at home, you should ensure that you don't overfill the dryer and that there is plenty of room - as the clothes will need extra space to benefit from the steam.

