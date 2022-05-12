'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

12 May 2022, 11:17

The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice
The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice (stock images). Picture: Getty

A woman has revealed that two of her neighbours peer into her garden to speak to each other.

A mum who lives between two friends has spoken of her upset as they continuously peer over her fence to talk to each other.

The woman, who posted her story anonymously to Mumsnet, revealed that the two neighbours live diagonally to each other, with one being next door to her and one being opposite. Because of this, her garden lawn is between their two gardens.

Rather than visit their houses to talk to each other, however, her two neighbours peer over her fence to talk to one another, which the woman says is impeding on her privacy.

As reported by the Mirror, she said: "The houses on my street back into gardens from the people behind with no path in between.

The woman's neighbours peer over her garden fence to talk to each other
The woman's neighbours peer over her garden fence to talk to each other (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The issue is with people behind and people next to us. I think they are close friends. They constantly talk in the corner of the fence between mine and theirs. This happens quite a lot so not just a one off.

"The fences are relatively high, about average adult height, but they stand on things to speak to each other over the corner of the fence, or they are shouting over to get each other's attention.

"I was in my garden playing with my dog and I had two people talking at a higher height than me at the corner of our garden. As someone who suffers from social anxiety too, it might be just me (maybe others wouldn't feel so annoyed), but I felt like my privacy was breached."

She added that her neighbours don't move when they see her in her garden, and this has made her feel unable to use her outside space.

The woman continued: "They don't budge when they see me either. because they are stood up high I feel awkward as hell like they can see my whole garden and into my house.

Mumset users rushed to offer the woman advice (stock image)
Mumset users rushed to offer the woman advice (stock image). Picture: Getty

"They are always in too! One side has 6 kids that are all home schooled so they are often talking over the fence too. I wouldn't mind if it was just the kids, to be honest! I feel more awkward with the adults having a conversation.

"I just feel like there's often someone in corner of my garden."

Mumsnet users rushed to offer their support to the mum, with many suggesting steps she could take to prevent this from happening.

One person wrote: "Oh I'd hate this! You could buy some bamboo in pots to put in that corner - won't stop them gassing but at least they can't see you/you see them."

Another added: "Can you put a mature tree up? That would drive me bonkers too."

And a third wrote: "Massively rude, would really hack me off. You can get clump forming bamboo that doesn’t spread too much. Otherwise a large bushy evergreen, maybe something spiky…"

