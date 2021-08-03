Incredible moment orangutan puts on woman's sunglasses after she drops them in enclosure

The orangutan new exactly what to do with the glasses after they were dropped into the enclosure. Picture: TikTok/minorcrimes

By Alice Dear

The woman said that while she may be down a pair of sunglasses, she's gained a very good story.

An orangutan has gone viral after they were filmed trying on a woman's sunglasses.

The owner of the sunglasses is Lola Testu, who was visiting a zoo in Indonesia when she accidentally dropped them into the enclosure where the great apes live.

And while she was down a pair of glasses, Lola did manage to capture a pretty special moment on camera, which she later shared on her TikTok page.

In the footage, the orangutan can be seen knuckle-walking over to the pair of sunglasses, picking them up, unfolding the arms and putting them on – all while carrying their baby.

In one scene, the orangutan has the sunglasses on upside down, and is looking around at the enclosure, as if trying them out.

The incredible animal can then be seen turning the sunglasses the other way and looking through the lenses, all while their baby watches quizzically.

And if you think that's impressive, the orangutan later goes on to throw the sunglasses to the crowd of people, as if trying to return them to their owner.

The orangutan tried the glasses on in different ways, but managed to get them on properly at the end. Picture: TikTok/minorcrimes

The video has been viewed a whopping 25million times, with thousands of people commenting on how intelligent the animals are.

It shouldn't come as a shock to people that the orangutan was able to put the glasses on in the correct way, as they are among the most intelligent non-human primates in the world.

The orangutan's baby looked confused as they watched from the side. Picture: TikTok/minorcrimes

Sumatran orangutans, for example, have been known to use 'tools' such as sticks to get food, such as ants and bees, out of tree holes.

They've even been seen making 'gloves' out of leaves when handling prickly fruits or touching thorny branches.

