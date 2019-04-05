This is the 'optimal time your child should be in bed by'

The best time to put your kids to bed in accordance with their age (stock image). Picture: Getty

What is the best time to put your child to bed? The ideal bedtime has been revealed

Persuading your kids to go to bed at a reasonable time is, for want of a better word, a nightmare.

Read more: Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

But is there a universal and optimal time that a child *should* be in bed by? Let's find out:

What time should you put your child to bed?

A chart posted on Lifehacker claims that children SHOULD be in bed by a certain time - and the exact time depends on when they woke up that morning.

The time kids should to go sleep is dependent on the time they woke up that morning (stock image). Picture: Getty

The chart, which covers kids aged five to 12, shows that the younger kids on that scale should go to bed between 6:45pm and 8:15pm.

Read more: Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019

Kids aged 11 and 12, it claims, should go to bed between 8:15pm and 9:45pm.

They also claim that if your five-year-old gets up at 6:30am, they'll be ready for bed at 7:15pm.

Read more: Mum defends going 'nappy free' and teaching her baby to POO in the garden

The chart also states that an eight-year-old who gets up at 6:45 in the morning will be ready to go to sleep at 8.15pm, but that another child of the same age who woke later at 7.30 am won't be ready for bed until 9pm.

How long should children sleep for?

Sleep.com has published the following guidelines on how long kids should sleep.

Newborns (up to three months): 14 to 17 hoursInfants

(four to 11 months): 12 to 15 hours





A new study claims to have found the optimal times to put your kids to bed (stock image). Picture: Getty

Toddlers (one to two): 11 to 14 hours

Preschoolers (three to five): 10 to 13 hours

School-age (six to 13): 9 to 11 hours

Tweens and Teens (14 to 17): 8 to 10 hours