Couple welcome first baby girl of the family in 138 years

6 April 2023, 16:01

Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years! [Stock Image]
Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years! [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A couple from the US have welcomed the first baby girl of his side of the family since 1885, breaking a rare 138-year coincidence.

Carolyn Clark and her husband Andrew were shocked when they found out they were expecting a baby girl, especially when no one in his side of the family had welcomed a girl since 1885.

The rare coincidence has been part of the family for 138 years, but has finally been broken with the arrival of beautiful Audrey.

The couple from Caledonia have been married for 10 years and were already parents to four-year-old Cameron when they decided to try and have a baby girl.

Sadly, Carolyn suffered two miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Audrey.

Carolyn said she was determined to break the rare family coincidence by having a baby girl [Stock Image]
Carolyn said she was determined to break the rare family coincidence by having a baby girl [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

When they first met, Andrew mentioned to her that her family don't produce baby girls, and while she first thought it was a joke, she soon discovered that there hadn't been a girl born into that family since 1885.

Speaking to WZZM13, she explained: “When we decided to start growing our family, I just was like: 'I'm going to try for it, I want the girl."

The pair had a gender reveal party before Carolyn gave birth, and the family couldn't believe it when it was revealed that they were having a girl.

“Everyone was just screaming and jumping in in disbelief, honestly", Carolyn said.

Andrew also found it hard to believe that he was breaking the 138-year family tradition, telling the TV show that he found it difficult to think of baby girl names as he'd never considered it before.

Audrey was born on St Patrick's Day, making her the family's very own lucky charm! [Stock Image]
Audrey was born on St Patrick's Day, making her the family's very own lucky charm! [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

Audrey Marie Clark was born on St Patrick’s Day earlier this year, making her a true lucky charm.

The mum said: “It was just joy, you know, just that she was here and healthy.

“It made it even more special that it was a girl because it was like, you were worth the wait and all the struggles.”

She sweetly added: “I got my girl."

