Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

7 March 2023, 16:30

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'
Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ladybird Books' back catalogue of fairytales are reported to be under examination as sensitivity readers call out offensive content in the children's books.

Ladybird Books are believed to have hired 'sensitivity readers' to examine their back catalogue of fairytales in a bid to highlight offensive content within the children's books.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, a number of issues have been found within stories such as Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

The lack of diversity within the novels, ageism and presumptions of gender pronouns have been raised as issues within the books, as well as some of the messages hidden within the tales.

For example, some people could argue the idea of falling in love with a Prince or Princess before speaking to them sends the message to children that appearance is all that matters when it comes to romance.

The back catalogue of Ladybird Books are reportedly being examined by sensitivity readers
The back catalogue of Ladybird Books are reportedly being examined by sensitivity readers. Picture: Alamy

The Penguin-owned publisher has not commented on the reports of the sensitivity reviews and have not announced whether the findings will be followed with changes to the classic books.

Author and sensitivity expert Virginia Mendez, who was not involved in the reported review of Ladybird books, said on the matter: "There are many things that we see less and less in newly published books, simply because they are no longer the norm. In some cases, things are just easily avoided.”

Fairytale books like Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Snow White have been called out for potentially damaging content
Fairytale books like Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Snow White have been called out for potentially damaging content. Picture: Alamy

People have been sharing their opinions on the classic fairytale books and the idea of altering text from the past.

While some people agree that many of the messages within fairytale books can be damaging, others disagree and argue that past texts should not be edited.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Instead of re-writing these stories why don’t they come up with new ones & leave parents to decide if they want their children to read these well loved classics."

Another agreed: "Leave them alone! They are classic stories."

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine

‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

This mum has been called 'idiotic' after naming her twin babies Sean and Seen [Stock Image]

Mum branded 'idiotic' after giving twin babies the same name with different spelling

Trending on Heart

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

TV & Movies

A list of International Women's Day books for kids

International Women's Day: Inspiring books to read to your children

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods now?

TV & Movies

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Work begins on UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides, 25 pools and an indoor beach

Travel

Princess Andre has landed a deal with PLT

Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre lands big money deal with Pretty Little Thing

Celebrities

MAFS stars Bronte and Harrison are seemingly no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon now?

TV & Movies

Snow is heading for the UK this week

UK weather: Snow to cause travel chaos today ahead of ‘coldest night of the year’

News

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas

Shopping

Stacey Solomon admits to washing her hair for the first time three weeks after giving birth

Stacey Solomon admits to washing her hair for the first time three weeks after giving birth

Celebrities

The full list of Married at First Sight Australia stars ages

Married At First Sight Australia 2023: How old are the season 10 cast? Ages revealed

TV & Movies

The full list of Married at First Sight Australia Instagram accounts

Married At First Sight Australia 2023: Instagram and social media handles of season 10 revealed

TV & Movies

Ant & Dec surprise young girl who created cemetery's 'postbox to heaven' with trip to Florida

Ant & Dec surprise young girl who created cemetery 'postbox to heaven' with trip to Florida

TV & Movies

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for another series

Mrs Brown's Boys to return with first mini-series in 10 years

TV & Movies

Shiela Hancock has said she was 'fired' from Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox star says she was 'sacked' after Naked Attraction complaint

TV & Movies