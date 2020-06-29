Mum divides parents after admitting to ‘decontaminating’ her kids after school over coronavirus fears

A mum has revealed her 'disinfecting' routine. Picture: Getty Images

A mum from Australis has admitted to becoming a 'germ-phobic' since the coronavirus outbreak.

One mum has admitted to using extreme measures to keep her household safe during the pandemic.

Vanessa Stubbs, from Australia, said she bathes her daughter as soon as she comes home from school and immediately changes her into PJs.

Writing on Kidspot, the mum explained: "I usher her in and strip her down - uniform goes in the wash, and a soapy bath is had before afternoon tea.

"This is just a normal Wednesday afternoon in the post-COVID world. My child has become quite fond of this new normal, and enjoys getting into her pajamas before 4pm."

Primary schools are open in Australia. Picture: PA Images

She then went on to admit that COVID-19 has turned her into 'one of those neurotic germ-phobics individuals', adding: “This pandemic has pushed me firmly over the edge.”

After revealing her own strict routine, Vanessa added that some of her friends share very similar post-school germ 'decontamination' rituals.

“One mum doesn't let her kids step a foot inside the house until they're in their undies,” she wrote, continuing: “And she wipes down the school bags and homework books, too.”

Despite the post-school regime, she did go on to admit it was ‘irrational’, writing: “We're willing to admit that it's not even that rational doing this stuff, because if your kids have got the germs from school, they've got the germs, and no amount of bathing or hand sanitising is going to help.

“Plus, we're doing playdates and sleepovers and family get-togethers...and yet, somehow there is this deluded sense of control in keeping our houses and bodies clean. And our children safe. Because really, that's what all this cleaning is about, isn't it? We just want them to be safe.”

And it seems as though other parents are divided over the admission, as a survey at the bottom reveals that 40% of the people who took part agreed they are cleaning their children more than ‘normal’, while 60% disagreed.

Unlike here in the UK, primary schools in Australia re-opened in early May, with the country having to close them for a couple of months during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson recently promised to get all children back to school in England by September.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that parents will be forced to send children back by law or face fines.

