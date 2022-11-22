Mum fumes over £16 fee for son to attend child's birthday party

22 November 2022, 15:48

Would you charge guests to come to a party?
Would you charge guests to come to a party? Picture: Getty

The angry parent was told to cover the costs for her two toddler sons – and herself.

A mother has been left outraged after she was asked to pay for herself and her two sons to attend a child's birthday bash.

The angry parent, who took to Mumsnet to vent about the incident, explained the party invite came with costs attached – £5.50 per person to cover entry to soft play and lunch.

The host had requested funds from each guest, including all chaperones, meaning this particular mum would need to shell out £16.50 to enjoy the celebrations.

She said: "My sons, aged one and two, have been invited to a birthday party in a couple of weeks' time. It consists of soft play, lunch and handling small animals. I was looking forward to it as although my boys are young, they love soft play and all animals."

Parents were expected to pay for food and entertainment.
Parents were expected to pay for food and entertainment. Picture: Getty

Ranting to readers online, the put-out parent also explained that the venue was 90-minutes from her home, which meant more money would be spent on attending.

"Including fuel and a present, the day is going to cost me the best part of £50," she added.

"I got a phone call today to confirm if we are going and that it would cost £5.50 for each of us - me included - to cover the cost of entry to the place and lunch.

"Now, maybe I'm being old fashioned but when you invite someone to a party, you then don't tell them they have to pay.

"I have been asked to work overtime at work that day and I am tempted to make our excuses although I know the boys would be missing out."

The kids' party invite came at a cost.
The kids' party invite came at a cost. Picture: Getty

After the mum's outpouring of rage, a string of supporters encouraged her to ditch the kids' party to save both time and money.

One said: "I would make excuses 50 is simply too much unless you really really want to go."

While another added: "You are definitely not being unreasonable. You plan the party you can afford, not what you assume your guests want to pay.

"If she can't stump you all your entry, she should have stuck to a few party games and some sausages on sticks at home. Kids don't mind as long as a fuss is made."

A third felt the same, writing: "This is very awkward. I have never heard of parents contributing to the cost of another child's birthday party before.

"Do you think the parents of the birthday child actually realise this is being unreasonable? Perhaps they think it is the norm and everyone does it?"

The outraged parent told Mumset readers the day was going to cost her around £50.
The outraged parent told Mumset readers the day was going to cost her around £50. Picture: Getty

Another parent in agreement said: "That's really very cheeky of them to put you in a predicament like this. I have never heard of this and think it is actually quite rude of them!

"£50 for a round trip of a few hours for one and two year old. I would use them money for something else for your children on principle!

"If the people that invited you couldn't afford to throw a party, they could have had a more budget one at their home with a few balloons, party food and then not have the cheek to ask people to pay to attend."

