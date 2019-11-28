Mum-of-seven who lives in 'squalor' admits she downs wine as 'looking after kids is stressful'
28 November 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 11:59
Constance Hall has racked up millions of Instagram followers thanks to her outspoken posts about parenting.
A blogger and mum-of-seven has spoken out about her unusual parenting style, revealing that she lives in 'squalor' and drinks wine to cope with looking after the kids.
My favourite photo ever taken of Denim and I. @willow.and.wilde really captured the essence of us, I think this one needs to be printed out and framed. I’ve just been informed she is giving away a free photo shoot to someone in need, picking one of her followers, she is so humble and kind she told me not to say anything because she isn’t doing it for likes or exposure, she just wants to make someone feel beautiful - But Im cheeky and I don’t listen, So if you want to be considered for the free photo shoot, go and like her page. Even if you don’t, you will see beautiful natural images 💖😉🌺 ps this is a sneak peak of Queen the labels nes dresses... coming within 2 weeks 💖
Constance Hall, who lives in Australia with her husband Denim, appeared with her family in TV show 60 Minutes.
She showed the cameras around her home, revealing dirty carpets and clothes strewn across the floor.
Constance, who lived with her husband Denim Cooke and their seven kids - Sunny, Zeyke, Billie-Violet, Arlo, twins Rumi and Snow, and Raja - said: “This is the modern family, this is what I blog about.
“We’ve got equal rights to go work but we [women] still have to do 90 per cent of the housework anyway.
“So what did that even do for us? It’s just made us even more tired.
I’m having my weekly Sunday night freak out.. This week I wanted to do something bigger, push myself a bit further in my dancing. It was time for a lift, a fast one.. one that I absolutely cannot do. But like in every montage in a movie surely I can just do it a thousand times and nail it? Of course then I find out that it’s dance off week and on top of my usual dance I have to learn 3 more dances to be in a dance off with another couple and basically humiliate myself in front of a country because my brain is limited to the amount of new information it can retain daily and 4 dances over one week far exceeds my brains potential. And then my son got sick, up all night, wants to feed, can’t feed with a blocked nose, fever and heart breaking cries sick.. I thought I wasn’t going to make it through this week. Until this morning when..... Finally I nailed the lift. Fast enough, high enough and most importantly... landed properly. And instantly as I landed... I pissed myself. Yes the old bladder cannot handle the lift. You cannot have continence and this lift.. you must pick one. I told @gustavoviglio I’d hurt my hip and ran to the toilet where I called Denim to sulk.. he was all “ahhhh do you need undies” bless him. And finally I told Gus, poor kid is learning a lot about the woman’s post baby body and is probably stocking up on condoms as we speak. But do you know what? If I can’t have dry undies and the lift.. I’m choosing the lift. I didn’t practice all week to have a little wet patch take this away from me. Needless to say I need your support. Have you done your daily free vote? I never dreamed I’d make it this far, honestly I can’t express how grateful I am. I feel like a Queen crowd surfing and you guys are all holding me up and I’m just so shocked I didn’t land flat on the floor. I love you. I may be wearing a nappy but watch my dance tomorrow night 💖 7.30pm channel 10 the Link in my stories to vote!!
“Unless we just stop of course and live in squalor which I’m obviously kind of what I’m doing and trying hard not to."
Constance is shown taking her kids to the shops, where they are seen running around barefoot and dragging each other across the floor.
I think 60 minutes went well!! I’m so used to media either trying to beige me down or rip me apart and they did neither, let me myself. Thanks for all the lovely messages and please don’t stress about any negative comments, I don’t care, I don’t want you to. That’s life. @allisonlangdon was so beautiful, funny and warm. It really was a positive experience. The incredible @francesandrijich snapped this and I just love it. Missing my fam already but god it’s good to be on my road with my other family my #queens. See you tonight Adelaide!! 💜💜
She told the cameras: “This is why I drink wine ladies.”
Constance has acquired a huge following on Instagram thanks to her brutally honest posts about family life, and she added: “I think people like me because life isn’t perfect. Life isn’t happily ever after, it’s not meant to be.”
Her following has proved lucrative, and she has made a business out of 'being constance'.
You can follow Constance on Instagram @mrsconstancehall
