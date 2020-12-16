Mum urges parents to wash kids’ teddies weekly as she shares 'disgusting' photos

A woman has claimed you must wash your kids’ teddies every week in a new Facebook post.

With most of us spending more time indoors over the past few months, it might seem like the washing is never ending.

But one mum has now claimed you should also be cleaning your kids’ teddies every single week to keep them fresh.

The woman from Australia posted in the Mums Who Clean Facebook group, along with photos of the grimy water left behind after she washed them.

She wrote: "Strip washed the kids’ bunnies today 🤢 These are cleaned almost weekly in a normal machine wash."

In the snaps, the fluffy toys can be seen looking as good as new after a wash.

She also shared her method for keeping them clean, revealing that she'd used borax powder, washing soda, washing liquid and boiling water.

The Facebook user left them to soak until the water turned cold, while other parents were horrified by the murky water left behind.

One mum wrote: "I definitely need to do this our bunnies are looking a little yucky even after a wash.”

"Now I will be going home after my round and washing all my kids soft toys!,” said another.

And third admitted: "Omg I’ve never washed my daughters bunnies I’m going to vomit I have to wash them asap."

Meanwhile, another mum has revealed her own genius hack which keeps her bathroom smelling fresh using essential oil and the inside of a toilet roll.

She took to Facebook to reveal the hack, writing: "If using essential oils (can be any but I personally use Doterra) place one drop of your chosen scent into the cardboard holder inside the toilet paper roll.

"I currently have a fresh scent of tea tree going on in all three bathrooms and I have five males in the house... winning!"

If you're a pet owner, it's worth noting that some oils can be dangerous to your furry friends - including hot oils like cinnamon, eucalyptus, oregano, thyme, basil, tea tree, wintergreen, citronella, ylang-ylang and clove bud.

