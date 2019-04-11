Mum sparks debate after calling out Poundland for this 'inappropriate' babygro

The babygro has sparked a debate. Picture: SWNS

By Alice Dear

One mum has shared her outrage at a Poundland babygro with the words “Lock Up Your Daughters” written on it.

Rebecca Roache took to social media to share her disgust at a Poundland babygro this week.

The senior lecturer in philosophy at Royal Holloway University of London shared a picture of a babygro from Poundland, which read “Lock Up Your Daughters”.

She captioned the image of the blue babygro, sold for newborns and infants up to 12 months, with: “It's never too early to start training boys to be sex pests, eh @Poundland? #everydaysexism"

Rebecca has labelled the item of clothing as “misogynistic and sexist”.

The Poundland babygro has been branded "sexist". Picture: SWNS

She said: “It sends out this message that boys will be boys – they can just run wild and do not need to take responsibility for their actions or whatever they do.

"It is a subtle message but implicitly there is a sexual context to it that men dominate women.”

She added: “It is just inappropriate and sends out a misogynistic message when they cannot even speak or walk yet. If this is the first message they are getting told, then when they do reach the age when they are sexually active, it is sending out the wrong message.”

Rebecca also believes that the babygro is “assuming that everyone is heterosexual” and the fact it is being sold to children is “depressing”.

The babygro has caused a debate. Picture: SWNS

While many people agree with Rebecca, others have defended the babygro, calling it “cute” and “just a bit of fun.”

One person wrote on a parenting forum: "Get over yourselves, you oversensitive snowflakes. It is just a bit of fun and nothing else. The world really has gone made."

Another said: "I think it's cute. There are far worse things going on in the world than implying your child is handsome"

A Poundland spokeswoman said: "While we appreciate the feedback, it’s one of our best selling baby grows so it appears most customers appreciate the humour."

But what do you think? A bit of fun or insensitive? Have your say in our poll.