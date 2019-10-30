Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures

Loose Women viewers were in uproar yesterday when the panelists discussed the idea of Photoshopping children's flaws

A school in America has given parents to option of paying to have their kids' photos airbrushed, sparking fury from parents.

During a chat about the news on yesterday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford told panellists Coleen Nolan, Chizzy Akudolu and Jane Moore: "They have this service where they offer two retouch options - the basic service, which removes any blemishes, and then you have premium retouching, where you can whiten yellow teeth and even out skin tone."

Jane offered up her opinion on the topic, saying: "If you're a parent who has paid to retouch your child's photo, you are basically saying to them 'You are not OK as you are'.

Ruth Langsford drew on her own experience of school photos during the discussion. Picture: ITV

"What does that do fir a child's self esteem?"

As the audience cheered Jane's words, Ruth added: "I think it's the age. I think with teenagers its nothing they don't do on their phones. To me, the shock was the age. When i first saw it i thought 'well they all airbrush their photos' but then I saw it was primary age. That's not the greatest message is it.

The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures. Picture: ITV

Viewers rushed to voice their fury at the school, with one writing: "Won’t it give kids a complex far earlier, that they don’t look like their pics. No to airbrushing that young, help them believe in themselves".

Another added: "I think it’s disgusting offering to airbrush kids photos... it’s just setting the kids up to be unhappy with the way they look".

