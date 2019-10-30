Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures
30 October 2019, 12:36
Loose Women viewers were in uproar yesterday when the panelists discussed the idea of Photoshopping children's flaws
A school in America has given parents to option of paying to have their kids' photos airbrushed, sparking fury from parents.
During a chat about the news on yesterday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford told panellists Coleen Nolan, Chizzy Akudolu and Jane Moore: "They have this service where they offer two retouch options - the basic service, which removes any blemishes, and then you have premium retouching, where you can whiten yellow teeth and even out skin tone."
Read more: Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos
Jane offered up her opinion on the topic, saying: "If you're a parent who has paid to retouch your child's photo, you are basically saying to them 'You are not OK as you are'.
"What does that do fir a child's self esteem?"
Read more: GMB viewers brand Luisa Zissman ‘disgusting’ for photoshopping children's photos
As the audience cheered Jane's words, Ruth added: "I think it's the age. I think with teenagers its nothing they don't do on their phones. To me, the shock was the age. When i first saw it i thought 'well they all airbrush their photos' but then I saw it was primary age. That's not the greatest message is it.
Viewers rushed to voice their fury at the school, with one writing: "Won’t it give kids a complex far earlier, that they don’t look like their pics. No to airbrushing that young, help them believe in themselves".
Another added: "I think it’s disgusting offering to airbrush kids photos... it’s just setting the kids up to be unhappy with the way they look".
NOW READ:
Gemma Collins is unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss in new post