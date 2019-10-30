Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures

30 October 2019, 12:36

Loose Women viewers were in uproar yesterday when the panelists discussed the idea of Photoshopping children's flaws

A school in America has given parents to option of paying to have their kids' photos airbrushed, sparking fury from parents.

During a chat about the news on yesterday's Loose Women, Ruth Langsford told panellists Coleen Nolan, Chizzy Akudolu and Jane Moore: "They have this service where they offer two retouch options - the basic service, which removes any blemishes, and then you have premium retouching, where you can whiten yellow teeth and even out skin tone."

Read more: Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos

Jane offered up her opinion on the topic, saying: "If you're a parent who has paid to retouch your child's photo, you are basically saying to them 'You are not OK as you are'.

Ruth Langsford drew on her own experience of school photos during the discussion
Ruth Langsford drew on her own experience of school photos during the discussion. Picture: ITV

"What does that do fir a child's self esteem?"

Read more: GMB viewers brand Luisa Zissman ‘disgusting’ for photoshopping children's photos

As the audience cheered Jane's words, Ruth added: "I think it's the age. I think with teenagers its nothing they don't do on their phones. To me, the shock was the age. When i first saw it i thought 'well they all airbrush their photos' but then I saw it was primary age. That's not the greatest message is it.

The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures
The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures. Picture: ITV

Viewers rushed to voice their fury at the school, with one writing: "Won’t it give kids a complex far earlier, that they don’t look like their pics. No to airbrushing that young, help them believe in themselves".

Another added: "I think it’s disgusting offering to airbrush kids photos... it’s just setting the kids up to be unhappy with the way they look".

NOW READ:

Gemma Collins is unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss in new post

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A bride costume was slammed by one mum

Stores forced to pull ‘child bride’ Halloween costume after furious parents brand it ‘inappropriate’
The free letters are available on the website

Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas
Parents can now buy a £4.95 ‘anti-nightmare mist’ to help children sleep at night

This soothing 'anti-nightmare mist' promises to help scared children get to sleep
The school's decision has left parents in "absolute uproar", according to one mum.

Primary school bans all drinks except water from pupils' packed lunches
Parents are raving about these Boots chewable tablets

Parents rave about £2 chewable tablets that show how well your child brushes their teeth

Trending on Heart

With Saturday’s show just days away, it appears Will may be forced to quit the BBC show all together

Will Bayley could quit Strictly Come Dancing as soon as today as he has ‘less than slim’ chance of performing on Saturday

TV & Movies

Brendyn is a newcomer to the 2020 show and is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Brendyn Hatfield's wife, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Hollyoaks fans think they know who's going to die

Hollyoaks fans think they know who dies after shock crane smash leaves village in danger

TV & Movies

Jessica Hatfield has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Jessica Hatfield's husband, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has opened up about his fears for son Junior

Peter Andre ‘worried’ after scammer impersonated Junior, 14, and asked for inappropriate photos

Celebrities

Alexandra Schauman will skate in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Alexandra Schauman's age, celebrity partners and husband revealed

TV & Movies