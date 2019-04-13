The top 10 Disney-inspired names have been revealed… and they might surprise you

13 April 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 13 April 2019, 14:29

Disney-inspired baby names are growing in popularity
Disney-inspired baby names are growing in popularity. Picture: Getty Images

Choosing a baby name inspired by a favourite Disney film is an increasingly popular choice in the UK, especially for parents of girls.

Over the last 20 years the number of names shared with beloved pop culture characters is almost 10 times higher, according to research from Play Like Mum.

And the results found that more than 17,000 children in the UK have been named after Disney characters since 1996 alone.

We can reveal the Top 10 Disney-Inspired Names in the UK are:

1. Elsa (Frozen)
2. Tiana (Princess and the Frog)
3. Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
4. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
5. Minnie (Minnie Mouse)
6. Woody
7. Winnie
8. Olaf
9. Giselle
10. Ursula

Of the more than 30 different names identified in the research many peaked in popularity in the years after their film was released, such as Elsa, which nearly doubled in popularity in 2014, or Tiana which peaked in 2010, two years after The Princess and the Frog was released.

Other names peaked in popularity around the time that parents, who were children when a film first came out, started to have their own children, such as Nala, which, started to gain popularity in 2011, 17 years after The Lion King was released. And in 2006 the name Ariel gain popularity among parents, 17 years after The Little Mermaid was released.

The research also revealed the newest Disney names, all coming from beloved films Frozen and Moana:

1. Moana (2016)
2. Maui (2016)
3. Elsa (2013)
4. Olaf (2013)
5. Kristoff (2013)

Other popular baby name trends include fairytales and even food.

