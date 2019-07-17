Photographer calls for BAN on phones at weddings after guest ‘ruins’ special moment

17 July 2019, 10:49

A wedding photographer has slammed guests
A wedding photographer has slammed guests. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A wedding photographer has slammed guests who get in the way by taking photos with their phones.

It’s only natural to want to get that perfect photo of your best friend on her big day as she’s walking down the aisle. 

But now one photographer has slammed a wedding guest for ruining her perfect professional shot with their iPhone. 

In a lengthy Facebook post, Hannah Mbalenhle-Stanley from Texas revealed how people often get in the way of her lining up photographs for her clients by trying to get their own Instagram-worthy snaps. 

Sharing two pictures, she showed the original shot she had lined up of a bride and her dad walking down the aisle, along with another which sees a woman blocking it with their phone. 

Hannah said: “To the girl with the iPhone… 

“Not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride, and the bride. What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo? 

To the girl with the iPhone... Not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of...

Posted by Hannah Mbalenhle Stanley on Thursday, 11 July 2019

“Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it everyday? No. You’re not.”

She went on to explain the happy couple would have printed this photo out, adding that the moment was “blocked”.

“My bride would have printed this photo,” she said. 

“Looked at it often and reminisced over this moment as her dad walked her down the aisle on her wedding day.

“But instead, you wanted to take a photo with your phone, blocking my view, and taking a photo that you will not use.”

Read More: Mum-to-be slammed after charging guests £18 to attend her baby shower

Hannah’s rant ends with a plea to future wedding guests, urging them to put away their smartphones.

She finally added: “Guests, please stop viewing weddings you attend through a screen but instead turn OFF your phone, and enjoy the ceremony. You are important to the bride and groom, you would not be attending the wedding otherwise. 

“So please, let me do my job, and you just sit back, relax and enjoy this once in a lifetime moment.”

Read More: Wedding EVACUATED after drunk mother-of-the-bride ‘has accident on the dance floor’

The social media post has now been liked more than 169k times, with hundreds of people rushing to give their opinions. 

One slammed: “I totally get it. THIS IS WHY the requests of no phones and cameras. Let the Photographers do their job! I have been pushed out of the way, flashes go off at the time of a shot, and this done to me! It is just RUDE.” 

“I've shot hundreds of weddings and I've posted many, many times about this same thing!! 🥵,” another photographer wrote.

And when one follower criticised Hannah for her rant, she hit back: "It's my JOB to capture the moment - and we can never get that back because her phone was out.

“People should know better and have more respect for the bride and groom."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The supermarket will offer the amazing discount when customers spend a set amount

Here's how you can get 10p off every litre of fuel at Sainsbury's
Hannah specialises in yoga moves for new mums

Yoga expert reveals 8 easy postpartum poses for new mums

A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV

'Disgusting' viral video shows passenger using BARE FEET to control aeroplane touch screen TV
Why not try these new interpretations of a cocktail classic

Adventurous new twists on a classic mojito

Food & Health

A mum feeds her son raw meat and offal

Mum won't feed son, 2, vegetables.. but will feed him RAW BRAINS

Trending on Heart

Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards 2005

New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Celebrities

Disney are reportedly in talks with Dunkirk star Harry Styles to play the film's heartthrob Prince Eric.

Harry Styles in talks to play hunky Prince Eric in Disney's Little Mermaid remake

Celebrities

Anna and Jordan got very 50 Shades Of Grey last night...

Love Island fans convinced TWO couples had sex last night as Anna and Jordan got kinky in the Hideaway

TV & Movies

The Countdown presenter, 33, posed for a string of sweet snaps while on vacation with new hubby Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel Riley reveals her blossoming bump in a green bikini on Spanish "babymoon"

Celebrities

Amy Hart Loose Women

Love Island's Amy Hart lands new job on Loose Women

TV & Movies