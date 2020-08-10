Royal Mint release commemorative £5 coin to mark 75 years since World War II

By Alice Dear

The commemorative £5 coin is engraved with the words 'war' and 'peace' to mark VJ Day.

Royal Mint have released a new commemorative £5 coin to mark 75 years since the end of WW2.

The coin, embossed with the words 'war' and 'peace' are available as a limited-edition gold Proof, silver Proof and silver Proof Piedfort edition, alongside a Brilliant Uncirculated edition.

The design was created by Matt Dent and Christian Davies and was made to "capture the magnitude of events with a design inspired by stone inscriptions on war memorials".

The cheapest version of the £5 coin is the uncirculated version, which can be yours for £13.

From there, the prices take a big jump, with the silver proof coin selling for £82.50, and the silver proof piedfort for £155.

For serious coin collectors, the Gold Proof Coin is being sold on the Royal Mint's website for £2,640.

Speaking of their inspiration for the design of the coin, Matt and Christian said: "We wanted the design to evoke the same feelings a memorial would, serving as a focus for remembering one of the most significant moments of the recent past.

"If you look closely, you can see the typography takes inspiration from classical v-cut lettering often found inscribed in stone – just like on war memorials – and the coin’s surface is subtly textured like solid rock.”

They added: "The design is based around a typographic intersection between the words ‘war’ and ‘peace’.

"The design is structured so that the word ‘peace’ dominates the word ‘war’, suggesting that the horror of war has abated and a new era of peace has arrived.”

