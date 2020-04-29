Sicily will pay for half of your flights if you visit in Autumn 2020

Sicily have lost a huge amount of tourism revenue. Picture: Getty

Sicily has lost €1billion in tourism revenue because of Covid-19.

Sicily has offered to pay for half the price of flights and a third of the accommodation costs of tourists visiting the island later in 2020.

The Italian island, which closed its doors on 10 March, has lost around €1billion (£873 million) in tourism revenue because of coronavirus, and it is already putting plans in place to reopen to tourists when lockdown measures ease and holidays are allowed once more.

Sicily is also offering free tickets to archeological sites and museums. Picture: Getty

If people are able to visit later in 2020, as well as covering the above costs, Sicily will also offer free tickets to many of its museums and archeological sites, according to the Evening Standard.

This scheme would cost Sicily around €50 million (£43 million), but it has said that it would hope to make the money back when tourists return to the island after lockdown.

To get a voucher, you would need to visit the Visit Sicily website once the country reopens its borders.

Sicily closed its doors on 10 March 2020. Picture: Getty

However, it is not yet known when lockdowns will ease or when people will be able to fly internationally for holidays again.

The Foreign Office has warned off foreign travel indefinitely for Brits, and it is not clear when this will be lifted.

Visit the Foreign Office website for more information.