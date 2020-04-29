Sicily will pay for half of your flights if you visit in Autumn 2020

29 April 2020, 15:39 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 15:44

Sicily have lost a huge amount of tourism revenue
Sicily have lost a huge amount of tourism revenue. Picture: Getty

Sicily has lost €1billion in tourism revenue because of Covid-19.

Sicily has offered to pay for half the price of flights and a third of the accommodation costs of tourists visiting the island later in 2020.

Read more: Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return

The Italian island, which closed its doors on 10 March, has lost around €1billion (£873 million) in tourism revenue because of coronavirus, and it is already putting plans in place to reopen to tourists when lockdown measures ease and holidays are allowed once more.

Sicily is also offering free tickets to archeological sites and museums
Sicily is also offering free tickets to archeological sites and museums. Picture: Getty

If people are able to visit later in 2020, as well as covering the above costs, Sicily will also offer free tickets to many of its museums and archeological sites, according to the Evening Standard.

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

This scheme would cost Sicily around €50 million (£43 million), but it has said that it would hope to make the money back when tourists return to the island after lockdown.

To get a voucher, you would need to visit the Visit Sicily website once the country reopens its borders.

Sicily closed its doors on 10 March 2020
Sicily closed its doors on 10 March 2020. Picture: Getty

However, it is not yet known when lockdowns will ease or when people will be able to fly internationally for holidays again.

The Foreign Office has warned off foreign travel indefinitely for Brits, and it is not clear when this will be lifted.

Visit the Foreign Office website for more information.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

McDonalds are preparing to re-open with new measures in place

When is McDonalds re-opening after lockdown and which restaurants will open first?

Food & Health

SORN-ing your car could save you some money

Can you SORN your car during coronavirus lockdown?

John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK

How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?
Martin spoke to some Heart listeners today

Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

Travel

COVID-19 tests are being rolled out across the UK

Who can be tested for coronavirus, how do I apply and where can I get tested near me?

News

Trending on Heart

Who is in the cast of Normal People?

Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett first appeared on The Chase in 2009

Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

How To Keep Your Dog Happy at Home is available to stream on ITV Player, and airs Tuesdays at 8:30pm on ITV

Expert shares three easy ways to check if your dog is one of Britain's overweight pets
Royal Mail will not be delivering letters on Saturdays until further notice

Royal Mail axe Saturday letter deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

News

VE day falls on Bank Holiday weekend

VE Day 2020: When is it and why are we celebrating it?