Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now... and you can keep it forever
24 May 2019, 09:57
The Sims 4 free download is only available until the 28th May - so snap it up quick!
If you spent the better part of the noughties creating perfect families, building them beautiful idyllic homes, before purposely starting a fire and watching them slowly burn to death, we have good news.
Read more: Gary Barlow sparks social media frenzy with snapshot of lookalike son
The Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now - and you get to keep it forever.
Users can download the game on PCs and Macs via the Origin platform - but only until May 28th.
Read more: Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture
The game has been made available for free for a limited time as part of the Electronic Arts' Origin Access subscription programme. After the cut-off date, it will revert back to its usual price ($40).
Read more: These mums crave chalk, talcum powder and even paper towels when pregnant
How to download The Sims 4 for FREE today
- Download and open to EA Origin PC app.
- Crete an Origin account
- Sign in
- Click on the 'My Home' tab
- Click on the 'Free Sims 4 promotion' button
- Choose the 'Sims 4 standard edition'
- Complete the instructions to download the game
- Once the game is downloaded, open the 'My Game Library' tab and click 'The Sims 4' icon