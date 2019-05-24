Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now... and you can keep it forever

You can download The Sims 4 for free RIGHT NOW. Picture: EA

The Sims 4 free download is only available until the 28th May - so snap it up quick!

If you spent the better part of the noughties creating perfect families, building them beautiful idyllic homes, before purposely starting a fire and watching them slowly burn to death, we have good news.

Read more: Gary Barlow sparks social media frenzy with snapshot of lookalike son

The Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now - and you get to keep it forever.

You can get a free download of The Sims 4 until 28 May. Picture: EA

Users can download the game on PCs and Macs via the Origin platform - but only until May 28th.

Read more: Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture

The game has been made available for free for a limited time as part of the Electronic Arts' Origin Access subscription programme. After the cut-off date, it will revert back to its usual price ($40).

Read more: These mums crave chalk, talcum powder and even paper towels when pregnant

How to download The Sims 4 for FREE today

- Download and open to EA Origin PC app.

- Crete an Origin account

- Sign in

- Click on the 'My Home' tab

- Click on the 'Free Sims 4 promotion' button

- Choose the 'Sims 4 standard edition'

- Complete the instructions to download the game

- Once the game is downloaded, open the 'My Game Library' tab and click 'The Sims 4' icon