Strawberry Full Moon to light up sky this week as last Super Moon of the year

22 June 2021, 15:57

The Strawberry Moon will light up the sky later this week
The Strawberry Moon will light up the sky later this week. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Strawberry Moon will be the last Super Moon of 2021, and therefore not one to miss.

Star-gazers are in for a treat this week as the Strawberry Full Moon is due to light up the skies.

Between the 24th and 26th June, the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual, and may even have a soft pink tinge to it.

This isn't because the moon is actually pink, of course, but because the low position of the moon.

The Strawberry Moon will be the last Super Moon of the year, so make sure to look up at the skies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night to get the full impact.

The Strawberry Full Moon will be the last Super Moon of the year
The Strawberry Full Moon will be the last Super Moon of the year. Picture: Getty

Like many of Super Moons, the name 'Strawberry Moon' comes from Native American tribes, who would be harvesting Strawberries at this time of you.

Other names associated with this moon are Rose Moon and Hot Moon, due to the harvesting of roses in Europe at this time of year as well as the hot summer weather in the Northern Hemisphere.

The moon gets its name from Native American tribes who would harvest strawberries at this time of the year
The moon gets its name from Native American tribes who would harvest strawberries at this time of the year. Picture: Getty

In folklore, the June Full Moon is known as a lucky time to get married, which could explain why this time of year is so popular for engaged couples to tie the knot.

While this will be the last Super Moon of 2021, there are other full moons to come later in the year.

In August we will have the Sturgeon Moon, in September the Full Corn Moon, in October the Hunter's Moon and in November the Beaver Moon.

The winter Full Moon in December is called the Cold Moon.

