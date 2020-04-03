Coronavirus: supermarket opening times for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and more

The latest supermarket opening times. Picture: PA

The UK supermarket opening hours during coronavirus lockdown - including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Co-op and Marks and Spencer's.

The UK is in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus, and supermarkets are among the only shops that remain open during this time.

Due to the circumstances, some supermarkets are running on slightly different hours than normal.

This is to accommodate the unprecedented surge in demand for items such as pasta, toilet roll, soap and milk - with many supermarkets introducing special shopping hours for the elderly, NHS staff and other key workers.

Here is a breakdown of the latest supermarket opening hours in the UK.

Sainsbury's opening hours

Sainsbury's opening hours. Picture: PA

Sainsbury’s stores are open from 8am and 8pm Monday and Saturday.

Sunday hours vary from store-to-store, but you can check your local times at their store locater.

Like many supermarkets, Sainsbury's has a limit on the amount of people than can be inside at one time, so a queuing system is in operation.

The supermarket has dedicated 8am to 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday as decidated hours for the elderly, disabled and carers.

NHS workers can shop from 7:30am - half an hour before opening time - on Mondays and Saturdays.

Tesco opening hours

Tesco opening hours. Picture: PA

Tesco opening hours vary between stores (you can check your local here), but the supermarket has removed its 24 hour system.

Vulnerable people and the elderly will be prioritised on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 10am.

NHS workers also have a dedicated hour every Sunday before checkouts open.

Aldi opening hours

Aldi is open 8am to 8pm Monday - Saturday, and 10am to 4am on Sundays. They also limit entry during busy times to make sure people keep a 2m distance from each other.

It will be introducing a dedicated browsing time for emergency workers (30 minutes before the regular opening times every Sunday.

Co-op opening hours

Most Co-op stores are open between 7am and 8pm, with those attached to a petrol station closing at 11pm.

NHS workers, vulnerable people and their carers can shop between 8am and 9am on Saturdays and 10am and 11am on Sundays.

Asda opening hours

Asda opening hours. Picture: PA

Asda has extended some of its opening hours in certain stores - you can check your local here.

It is open on Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

NHS workers have priority on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8am and 9am.

Iceland opening hours

Iceland's opening hours vary by store - you can check your local here.

The last hour of their store opening times is dedicated to NHS workers, and they are also allowed priority access at 7am.

Waitrose opening hours

Waitrose opening times vary - you can find your local store here.

The first opening hour of every store will be for the elderly and vulnerable, and they also put aside a number of items specifically for NHS staff - and are giving them a priority checkout service.

Lidl opening hours

Lidl opening times vary, and you can check your local store here. They do not have special dedicated hours for NHS staff or the elderly at time of writing.

Marks & Spencer's opening hours

M&S food stores are open as usual, and you can find its store locator here.

The elderyl and vulnerable can shop during the first hour of trading on Monday and Thursday, and NHS workers on Tuesday and Friday.

Morrison's opening hours

Morrison's opening hours. Picture: PA

Morrison's opening hours also vary between stores - you can check your local here.

