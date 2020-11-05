Teacher defends controversial ‘no homework’ rule saying kids need time to relax

Courtney White has said she prefers not to set her kids homework because they need to 'relax' at home.

A teacher from America has defended her decision to not set homework after she was accused of ‘not doing her job properly’.

Courtney White, who lives in Texas, went viral after she shared a clip on TikTok with the caption: “Students do enough work at school, they don’t need more at home!”

Following a barrage of comments, 27-year-old Courtney then explained why she prefers to keep teaching to the classroom.

“Me not assigning homework, doesn’t make me any less of a teacher,” she said, continuing: “I am getting a lot of comments and a lot of people coming at me, a lot of teachers saying I am not doing my job because I am not assigning homework.

“But there is no proof that homework is going to make them better students in my class.

“I respect their time outside of class. They work hard for me all day. They don’t need to go home and do more homework because if they do it at home, it does not show me mastery.”

She went on: “Some of them are going home and taking care of their younger siblings because their parents are at work, some of them just need to go home and sleep and some of them have to go home and worry about what they’re going to eat because there’s no food at their house."

Before adding: “So, if I also give them hours of homework, when do they have time to be kids and relax… so I am a good teacher and I am doing my job.”

The post has divided her followers, with many questioning whether children have enough time to learn when they are at school.

One person said: "Isn’t homework practice to make sure they’re actually learning?"

A second wrote: “Also it’s unrealistic like if you’re the 1 in a million teacher and it will make it more difficult for them to do homework in the future, college?”

But many agreed with Courtney, as one commented: “The world needs more teachers like you.”

And another added: “I feel like homework just causes unnecessary stress and anxiety for students.

