Tesco issues urgent two-week warning to all Clubcard users

Tesco has issued an urgent warning to all of its Clubcard customers ahead of a big change on 14th June.

Back in March, the supermarket announced that its Clubcard points will soon be worth twice their value, rather than three times as they are now.

The scheme currently enables shoppers to collect points while shopping at Tesco which can then be traded in for vouchers to locations such as Legoland and Alton Towers.

But there is still time to redeem triple-value vouchers, and extend your usual points too.

Up until and including 13th June, rewards ordered will continue to be valid for one year from the date of issue, rather than the usual six months.

Martin Lewis has also revealed how to extend your usual points for even longer and recommends making a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards website.

The Money Saving Expert explained: “Say you've got a £10 voucher, go online, login, spend say 50p of your £10, so you've now got £1.50 in restaurant vouchers - because 50p becomes £1.50.

“For the rest of the £9.50, they re-issue it and it lasts another two years.

“So if you spend just a little bit of the voucher, the rest of it is re-issued and it lasts another two years.”

Tesco’s chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our reward partners.

“We want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at three times the value until June 13 so they can use their reward partner codes to give themselves and their families a well-deserved treat.

“We have extended the validity of redeemed codes at the 3x rate, so if swapped before the deadline, they will be valid for a year, instead of six months, to give customers even more time to enjoy them.”