Thorntons to close all shops across the UK, putting 600 jobs at risk

Thortons will close all 61 stores across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Thorntons is among one of many high-street chains impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thorntons have announced none of their stores will reopen when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Although non-essential shops are set to reopen their doors April 12, the famous chocolate brand will not be one of them.

Thorntons will be closing 61 shops across the UK, which will put 600 jobs at risk.

The brand said it has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when they were forced to close during their busiest times like Christmas and Easter.

READ MORE: Which John Lewis stores are closing down?

Thorntons, like so many other high street chains, have been hit hard by the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Thorntons retail director Adam Goddard said in a statement: "The obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the High Street are too severe.

"Despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our retail store estate."

Thorntons will be closing 61 shops across the UK, which will put 600 jobs at risk. Picture: Getty

There are around 100 Thorntons franchise stores across the UK which have the brand name but are run independently – these will not be affected.

These are the 61 stores closing:

Banbury

Belfast

Birmingham

Bluewater

Braintree

Brighton

Burton on Trent

Camberley

Cardiff St Davids

Castleford Café

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks Café

Chester Eastgate

Coventry

Cribbs Causeway

Crystal Peaks

Dalton Park

Darlington

Derby Derbion

Doncaster Café

Douglas IOM

Dunfermline

Gateshead

Glasgow Buchanan

Gretna Green

High Wycombe

Highcross Leicester

Huddersfield

Hull

Inverness

Keighley

Lancaster

Leeds White Rose

Lincoln

Liverpool One

Livingston Café

Loughborough

Manchester Arndale

Mansfield

Merry Hill

Newcastle-High Friars

Newtownards

Nottingham Victoria

Oldham

Preston Fishergate

Reading Broad Street

Sheffield Fargate

Sheffield Meadowhall Lower

Sheffield Meadowhall Upper

Shrewsbury

Silverburn Glasgow

St Enochs

Stirling

Stockport

Swindon Gt Western

Trafford Park

Uxbridge

Walsall

York Café

READ NOW: What shops does Arcadia own and are they at risk of closure?