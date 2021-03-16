Thorntons to close all shops across the UK, putting 600 jobs at risk

On Air Now
16 March 2021, 08:40
Thorntons is among one of many high-street chains impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Thorntons have announced none of their stores will reopen when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Although non-essential shops are set to reopen their doors April 12, the famous chocolate brand will not be one of them.
Thorntons will be closing 61 shops across the UK, which will put 600 jobs at risk.
The brand said it has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when they were forced to close during their busiest times like Christmas and Easter.
Thorntons retail director Adam Goddard said in a statement: "The obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the High Street are too severe.
"Despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our retail store estate."
There are around 100 Thorntons franchise stores across the UK which have the brand name but are run independently – these will not be affected.
These are the 61 stores closing:
