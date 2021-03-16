Thorntons to close all shops across the UK, putting 600 jobs at risk

16 March 2021, 08:40

Thortons will close all 61 stores across the UK
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Thorntons is among one of many high-street chains impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thorntons have announced none of their stores will reopen when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Although non-essential shops are set to reopen their doors April 12, the famous chocolate brand will not be one of them.

Thorntons will be closing 61 shops across the UK, which will put 600 jobs at risk.

The brand said it has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when they were forced to close during their busiest times like Christmas and Easter.

Thorntons, like so many other high street chains, have been hit hard by the pandemic
Thorntons retail director Adam Goddard said in a statement: "The obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the High Street are too severe.

"Despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our retail store estate."

Thorntons will be closing 61 shops across the UK, which will put 600 jobs at risk
There are around 100 Thorntons franchise stores across the UK which have the brand name but are run independently – these will not be affected.

These are the 61 stores closing:

  • Banbury
  • Belfast
  • Birmingham
  • Bluewater
  • Braintree
  • Brighton
  • Burton on Trent
  • Camberley
  • Cardiff St Davids
  • Castleford Café
  • Chelmsford
  • Cheltenham
  • Cheshire Oaks Café
  • Chester Eastgate
  • Coventry
  • Cribbs Causeway
  • Crystal Peaks
  • Dalton Park
  • Darlington
  • Derby Derbion
  • Doncaster Café
  • Douglas IOM
  • Dunfermline
  • Gateshead
  • Glasgow Buchanan
  • Gretna Green
  • High Wycombe
  • Highcross Leicester
  • Huddersfield
  • Hull
  • Inverness
  • Keighley
  • Lancaster
  • Leeds White Rose
  • Lincoln
  • Liverpool One
  • Livingston Café
  • Loughborough
  • Manchester Arndale
  • Mansfield
  • Merry Hill
  • Newcastle-High Friars
  • Newtownards
  • Nottingham Victoria
  • Oldham
  • Preston Fishergate
  • Reading Broad Street
  • Sheffield Fargate
  • Sheffield Meadowhall Lower
  • Sheffield Meadowhall Upper
  • Shrewsbury
  • Silverburn Glasgow
  • St Enochs
  • Stirling
  • Stockport
  • Swindon Gt Western
  • Trafford Park
  • Uxbridge
  • Walsall
  • York Café



