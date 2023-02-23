‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

23 February 2023, 14:26 | Updated: 23 February 2023, 14:41

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine
A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine. Picture: TikTok @alicellanispam/ Getty Images [Stock photo]
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A TikTok user has divided opinion after sharing her 'intuitive sleeping' parenting technique.

A woman has divided opinion after she revealed her children don’t have bedtimes.

Taking to TikTok, mum-of-one Alice (@alicellanispam) explained that her little family does something called ‘intuitive sleeping’.

This sees parents allow their children to listen to their bodies and choose when they go sleep, instead of forcing them to go to their rooms at a specific time.

And while she likes to hit the hay between 9pm and 11pm, her son Fern and husband Caleb can go to sleep as late as 3am.

In the clip, she says: "We do intuitive sleep so we all go to bed when we feel like it. I sleep at 9pm-11pm.

"Caleb and Fern sleep 12am-3am."

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users had a lot to say about the clip and they were completely divided by the post.

"I love thissss it'd be so awesome to do it. I'm glad ur able to,” said one user, while another replied: "Same. I'm usually the one up late, but [I'm] 35 weeks [pregnant].

"[It] has me going to bed at 7-9pm but my kids and hubby don't sleep until 3-4am."

A woman has revealed she lets her son go to bed whenever he wants
A woman has revealed she lets her son go to bed whenever he wants. Picture: Getty Images [Stock image]

If this particular routine doesn’t work for you, the NHS has plenty of advice to help your little one go to bed.

This includes a "winding down" routine 20 minutes before the time that your kids usually fall asleep.

They also suggest making sure you have a ‘calming, predictable’ routine that happens at the same time and includes the same things every night.

For kids under the age of five, doctors also advise not letting them look at laptops, tablets or phones in the 30 to 60 minutes before bed as the light from screens can interfere with sleep.

The NHS website adds: “If your child wakes up during the night, be as boring as possible – leave lights off, avoid eye contact and do not talk to them more than necessary.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a mini dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral pinafore dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Spain becomes first European nation to pass law permitting 'menstrual leave'

Spain becomes first European country to pass law for 'menstrual leave'

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt by Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi skirt by Phase Eight

Celebrities

Some supermarkets are rationing fruit and vegetables

Full list of supermarkets rationing fruits and vegetables due to shortages

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Trending on Heart

Sam Faiers has opened up about her winter holiday

Sam Faiers sparks debate after complaining about first class flight home from holiday

Celebrities

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible kitchen

Mark Wright shows off incredible kitchen in £3.5million Essex mansion

Celebrities

Ranvir Singh has replaced Lorraine Kelly while she recovers from her illness

Lorraine Kelly replaced again as illness forces her to miss another show

TV & Movies

Laura Anderson has shared a statement

Pregnant Laura Anderson breaks silence on split from Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy

Celebrities

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together later this year

Laura Anderson's dig at ex Gary Lucy as she 'changes baby's name' in post

Celebrities

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

EastEnders actor Kellie Bright shares game-changing theory on Christmas murder

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable new photo of daughter Belle

Celebrities

Bill Kenwright starred in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Bill Kenwright's life 50 years after Gordon Clegg role

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

Celebrities

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Celebrities

A mum has divided opinion after saying her daughter is too old to cuddle

Mum sparks debate after telling 11-year-old daughter she’s ‘too old to cuddle’

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Celebrities

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train

Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped top from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped top from Reserved

Celebrities

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues

EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

TV & Movies