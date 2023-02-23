‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

By Naomi Bartram

A TikTok user has divided opinion after sharing her 'intuitive sleeping' parenting technique.

A woman has divided opinion after she revealed her children don’t have bedtimes.

Taking to TikTok, mum-of-one Alice (@alicellanispam) explained that her little family does something called ‘intuitive sleeping’.

This sees parents allow their children to listen to their bodies and choose when they go sleep, instead of forcing them to go to their rooms at a specific time.

And while she likes to hit the hay between 9pm and 11pm, her son Fern and husband Caleb can go to sleep as late as 3am.

In the clip, she says: "We do intuitive sleep so we all go to bed when we feel like it. I sleep at 9pm-11pm.

"Caleb and Fern sleep 12am-3am."

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users had a lot to say about the clip and they were completely divided by the post.

"I love thissss it'd be so awesome to do it. I'm glad ur able to,” said one user, while another replied: "Same. I'm usually the one up late, but [I'm] 35 weeks [pregnant].

"[It] has me going to bed at 7-9pm but my kids and hubby don't sleep until 3-4am."

If this particular routine doesn’t work for you, the NHS has plenty of advice to help your little one go to bed.

This includes a "winding down" routine 20 minutes before the time that your kids usually fall asleep.

They also suggest making sure you have a ‘calming, predictable’ routine that happens at the same time and includes the same things every night.

For kids under the age of five, doctors also advise not letting them look at laptops, tablets or phones in the 30 to 60 minutes before bed as the light from screens can interfere with sleep.

The NHS website adds: “If your child wakes up during the night, be as boring as possible – leave lights off, avoid eye contact and do not talk to them more than necessary.”

