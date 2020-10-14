Can you Trick or Treat this year?

Is Trick or Treating allowed in the UK this year? Picture: Getty Images

Are you allowed to Trick of Treat in the UK 2020? Here's what we know...

Halloween is going to look a lot different for kids this year, as there will be no parties or gatherings with their friends.

Instead, families can expect to spend October 31 indoors while carving pumpkins and apple bobbing.

However, many mums and dads have been left wondering whether their little ones are allowed to go Trick or Treating.

So, is Trick or Treating in 2020 cancelled in the UK? Here’s the current rules…

The Government is yet to issue any blanket advice on Trick or Treating this year, so it is best to check with your council what their advice is.

Trick or Treating will be cancelled in some areas this month. Picture: Getty Images

Following Boris Johnson’s recent lockdown announcement, the country has been split into three ‘Tiers’ of coronavirus alert levels.

Those in the Medium Tier must stick to the rule of six, inside and outside.

These means small groups of children and adults will technically be allowed to Trick or Treat in these areas.

For areas in ‘High risk’ Tiers, households are banned from meeting indoors, while the rule of six still applies outdoors.

This means that - technically - as long as small groups of children do not go inside one another’s houses, they would be allowed to go Trick or Treating around their neighbourhoods.

In those towns and cities with ‘Very High risk’, households are not allowed to mix at all, which means children would not be allowed to go Trick or Treating with their friends at all.

Asked about Halloween, a government spokesman said: “The rules are clear in terms of household mixing, and are dependent on whether you’re in a local lockdown area or not.

“We are clear that everybody needs to follow the rule of six to ensure we can control and try to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Those caught flouting the rules could be slapped with fines of £100 as the laws are enforceable by police.

One North East council - which is under Tier 2 restrictions - is asking families to mark Halloween with an alternative celebration.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has suggested virtual parties, film nights or family baking.

She said: “Halloween is such an exciting time of year, with trick-or-treating a much-loved pastime for children.

“Of course, this year has presented us all with unprecedented challenges and many key events and traditions have had to be adapted or cancelled, including the borough’s annual fireworks display, due to social distancing rules.

“We are keen to help keep the spirit of Halloween alive. However, coronavirus is sadly still all too present in our communities.

“The health and safety of our residents must remain our priority right now and as such, we would encourage families to continue to abide by the current restrictions as well as consider some safer alternative ways to celebrate within the rules.”

