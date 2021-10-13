A look inside £3.5billion ‘UK Disneyland’ as building work set to start in months

13 October 2021, 12:50

The UK Disneyland could open in 2024
The UK Disneyland could open in 2024. Picture: London Resort

Britain's 'Disneyland' theme park is set to start construction over the next few months.

Construction is finally set to start on an epic new theme park in the capital next year.

Dubbed the ‘UK Disneyland’ the London Resort will be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent and is set to cost £3.5billion.

While the theme park has been in the works for years, in a huge update to the plans, it has been confirmed that building will commence from 2022.

The London Resort could cost £3.5billion
The London Resort could cost £3.5billion. Picture: London Resort

This is when the planning application for the project is expected to be accepted.

The site is more than 500 acres and will become Europe's biggest new theme park since Disneyland Paris opened all the way back in 1992.

Hollywood studio Paramount is thought to be attached to the theme park, as well as the BBC, ITV, the British Film Institute (BFI) and Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations.

It will also be working with three British firms - Electrosonic, Garmendale and Katapult.

There will be five sections in the London Resort
There will be five sections in the London Resort. Picture: London Resort

The building work has come up against local opposition after the area was named as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to the local wildlife.

The park's CEO PY Gerbeau said: "To all the naysayers and doom-mongers, the London Resort is going ahead, as planned.

"It is a day to celebrate British innovation and technological wizardry.

“We will be the first theme park across Europe to be built from scratch in nearly 30 years."

The project will include 3,500 rooms across three hotels, as well as shopping districts, a water park and six different themed lands.

There will be dinosaur rides in the London Resort
There will be dinosaur rides in the London Resort. Picture: London Resort

Visitors will be met first by the ‘grand plaza’ including a range of shops, restaurants and hotels, before moving through to ‘The High Street’.

Next up, The Studios will be designed to look like a warehouse business park and have ‘the exhilarating thrills of big, blockbuster features’.

Another area will be called The Woods where the ‘young-at-heart will be invited to step through the pages of a storybook’ and into a fairytale.

The Kingdom will see visitors explore ‘an immersive land filled with history and magic’ including castles, dragons and mythical creatures based on legends from King Arthur.

Other regions include The Isles, The Jungle and The Starport which is a 23rd-century landing zone full of ‘futuristic experiences, alien encounters and science-fiction rides’.

London Resort will be made up of two-parks, with the first expected in 2024 and the second in 2029.

