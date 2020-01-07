UK weather: Britain set to be battered by 75mph gale force winds, snow and torrential rain

By Naomi Bartram

Britain will be hit by winds of up to 75mph as two severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

It’s time to get the raincoats out again, as the UK will be hit by an ‘Icelandic blast’ this week.

The Met Office is warning of power cuts and major travel disruption in many regions as gale force winds sweep the country.

Two severe yellow warnings are in place from 5am today across north-western Scotland and north-eastern England, and are not set to be lifted until 9pm.

Isolated areas will also see winds hit speeds of between 70 and 75mph, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight as jet streams steer three low pressure systems from Iceland.

The north has seen a wet and windy start. Here are the highest gusts so far 👇



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lNNTxDR5RV — Met Office (@metoffice) January 7, 2020

In Scotland, commuters are being urged to drive with caution, with police warning: "If driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in high winds, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider delaying your journey until conditions improve."

Read More: Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern told the Mirror: “The wind’s coming from the south-west but it is northern Britain that will feel the brunt of this breezy weather, in Scotland, northern England and northern Ireland, with a risk of 60-65mph gusts on exposed hills and coasts. The most exposed areas could see gusts of up to 70mph.”

Read More: Finland to introduce four-day working week and six hour days under new prime minister plans

He added: “Not only will it be a windy start to Tuesday but it will be a wet start for parts of Scotland, north England and northern Ireland. The rain will be heavy at times and especially heavy and persistent on the higher ground of western Scotland.”

As for the rest of the week, most of the country will see heavy showers with temperatures in the mid-teens, while conditions will remain windy over Scotland.

Wednesday even bringing some snow for Northern regions.

Forecaster Mr Petagna told The Sun: “On Wednesday it will be colder especially across Scotland and the north where it will still be quite windy, we could see snow over the hills and even to lower levels at times.

“By the end of the week it looks as though the worst of the weather will remain over northern Britain with drier conditions starting to set in further south.”