UK weather: Heatwave to return as temperatures could reach 26C this weekend

The weather is set to heat up in the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

The Met Office is predicting hot weather for the weekend ahead.

It’s time to get out the garden furniture and blow the paddling pool back up, because the hot weather is set to return this weekend.

According to the Met Office, the UK could be set for a ‘very warm’ weekend, especially in the southeast.

While Monday saw temperatures reach the early 20s across the south, the rest of the week will get gradually cooler, with drizzly rain and heavy clouds.

But the skies are set to clear by Saturday, with highs of a scorching 26C in some parts.

Brits have been flocking to beaches over the summer. Picture: PA Images

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern told The Sun: “There is a warming trend in the south later this week, certainly by the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures back up to into the high 20s, if not higher.”

Unfortunately, before we get to the weekend there is some wet weather in store for much of the UK.

In Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland and Wales there will be extensive thick cloud on Tuesday with temperatures of between 14 and 21C.

Going through to Wednesday, things will heat up a little with highs of between 21 and 23C and the occasional rain shower over northern and western coasts.

Thursday may see some heavier downpours, but as we head into Friday there will be more sunshine, with the weekend turning into a scorcher for many.

The BBC’s monthly weather outlook states: “Beyond Tuesday, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast.

“Most likely is that there is a marked north-south split in the weather through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

“High pressure will often be overhead or nearby to the south, whilst low pressure will often be to the north of Scotland.

“This will bring some rain and breezy conditions to Scotland and Northern Ireland at times, whilst England and Wales should stay largely dry and settled.

“Meanwhile, with the high pressure over the south, there is a chance of a few warmer, sunnier days later in the week.”

