UK weather: More snow to hit Britain after plummeting temperatures and gale force winds

10 January 2020, 13:48

Christmas might be a distant memory, but it seems as though the wintery weather is sticking around.

Snow hit the north of England yesterday, with Northumbria, County Durham and Cumbria blanketed by the white stuff.

And as cold air moves across the country, the Met Office has warned there could be even more of it on Sunday.

But ahead of that, it’s going to get even chillier in the North, as temperatures drop as low as -1C in Scotland and -5C in Scottish valleys tonight.

Four weather warnings are also in place for Saturday, as rain pummels the north and south of Scotland, as well as strong gales in the north west and north east of England.

Wind could reach 70mph in north Wales and England this evening, carrying on into Saturday morning.

Read More: Peterborough voted the worst place to live in Britain for second year running

Meanwhile, parts of the UK could see 100mm of rain fall, with one yellow warning stating: "Persistent and heavy rain will develop through Friday night.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The strong gales is set to cause travel chaos, interrupting roads and railways, while heavy rain could cause isolated flooding.

Read More: Mum shares 'genius' hack to keep your children occupied during the weekly shop, using just an ice tray and pegs

A Met Office forecaster told The Sun: "Showers lurking throughout today will be heavy and thundery, while it is a dry day for central and northern Scotland.

"But another weather front will creep in overnight tomorrow, bringing a narrow band of rain which will become heavy on Friday night.

"There will be a risk of ice as temperatures plummet."

However, forecasters have also said that there will be a "north-south split" over the weekend.

While the north is set to see the worst of the windy, wet weather, counties down south will be treated to much calmer climates, with drier and brighter conditions.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You've been storing your bras wrong your entire life

You should never fold your bras in your drawer, lingerie expert reveals
This hack will keep your kids happy – as long as there are snacks around

Mum shares 'genius' hack to keep your children occupied during the weekly shop, using just an ice tray and pegs
The worst places to live in Britain have been revealed

Peterborough voted the worst place to live in Britain for second year running
Been putting off that software update? Read on...

WhatsApp to 'stop working' on thousands of iPhones next month
Toby Carvery are offering the deal to users of the official Toby Carvery app

You can get a Toby Carvery roast dinner for only £4.29 as chain launch 40% off sale

Trending on Heart

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return

TV & Movies

The monster's identity is still under wraps

Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant

TV & Movies

Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2020

How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast
The professional was fearing she'd really injured herself

Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer fears she's 'broken her face' after slamming face first into wall

Dancing On Ice 2020

Caroline Flack won't be hosting Love Island when it returns this Sunday

Is Caroline Flack returning to Love Island? ITV reveal door is 'open' for presenter

TV & Movies

A royal biographer was interrupted by her cat

Hilarious moment royal biographer’s live interview is gatecrashed by her pet Alsatian

TV & Movies