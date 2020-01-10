UK weather: More snow to hit Britain after plummeting temperatures and gale force winds

Christmas might be a distant memory, but it seems as though the wintery weather is sticking around.

Snow hit the north of England yesterday, with Northumbria, County Durham and Cumbria blanketed by the white stuff.

And as cold air moves across the country, the Met Office has warned there could be even more of it on Sunday.

But ahead of that, it’s going to get even chillier in the North, as temperatures drop as low as -1C in Scotland and -5C in Scottish valleys tonight.

Four weather warnings are also in place for Saturday, as rain pummels the north and south of Scotland, as well as strong gales in the north west and north east of England.

Wind could reach 70mph in north Wales and England this evening, carrying on into Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, parts of the UK could see 100mm of rain fall, with one yellow warning stating: "Persistent and heavy rain will develop through Friday night.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The strong gales is set to cause travel chaos, interrupting roads and railways, while heavy rain could cause isolated flooding.

A Met Office forecaster told The Sun: "Showers lurking throughout today will be heavy and thundery, while it is a dry day for central and northern Scotland.

"But another weather front will creep in overnight tomorrow, bringing a narrow band of rain which will become heavy on Friday night.

"There will be a risk of ice as temperatures plummet."

However, forecasters have also said that there will be a "north-south split" over the weekend.

While the north is set to see the worst of the windy, wet weather, counties down south will be treated to much calmer climates, with drier and brighter conditions.