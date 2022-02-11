Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda
11 February 2022, 13:12
What Valentine's Day meal deals for two are supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencer's and Asda offering this year?
Valentine's Day doesn't have the cost a fortune, and grabbing a dine in meal deal for two from your local supermarket is the perfect way to mark the day with your other half.
Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda are among the supermarkets offering dine in meal deals in their stores over the Valentine's Day weekend, with prices ranging from £15 to £20.
Included in all the deals is a starter, a main, a side and a dessert for two people, but the retail giants are also offering different add-ons including a bottle of fizz and film vouchers.
Keep reading for all the information on the supermarket Valentine's Day deals, what is included in each of them and what dishes are on the menu:
M&S
Marks & Spencer's are offering one starter, one main, a side, a dessert and a bottle of fizz or wine or a box of chocolates in their Dine In For Two Valentine's Day meal deal.
The deal costs £20 and runs from 9th February to 14th February.
Here's what's included in the deal:
Starters
- Leek and cheese soufflé tarts
- Coquilles St Jacques
- Luxury prawn cocktail
- Plant Kitchen vegan duck croquettes
- Oak-fired melting camembert
- Duck parfait with plum glaze
Mains
- "Pie Love You" chicken pie
- Salmon en croûte
- Chicken parmigiana
- Duck breasts in plum sauce
- Lamb rack
- Rump steaks with peppercorn sauce
- Sirloin steaks
- Aubergine steak with miso and ginger
Sides
- Extra fine asparagus
- Green vegetable medley
- Mac and cheese
- Frites
- Sweet potato fries
- Buttery mashed potato
- Dauphinoise potatoes
Desserts
- "I'm bananas for you" desserts
- Love heart churros
- Raspberry profiteroles
- Billionaire's pots
- "Nuts about you" cheesecakes
- Love heart macarons
- Mini cheese selection
& A SELECTION OF WINE, FIZZ OR A BOX OF CHOCOLATES
Tesco
This year for Valentine's Day, Tesco are selling a luxury meal deal for just £15 for customers with a Clubcard.
There are a total of 32 products included in the deal, which will allow shoppers to pick one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink.
The deal launches on 9th February and finishes on 14th February.
Customers without a Clubcard will now be able to take advantage of the deal, but will be able to purchase the items separately for their original price.
Here's what's included:
Starters
- Tesco Finest Calamari with Chilli Jam
- Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets
- Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Camembert Sharing Bread
- Finest Italian Antipasti Platter
- Wicked Kitchen Crispy M'shrooms with Smoky Ketchup
Mains
- Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce
- Tesco Finest Burgers with a Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt
- Tesco Finest Chicken in Prosecco Sauce
- Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goats Cheese Lasagne
- Finest Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter
- Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon, Chive and Pink Peppercorn Butter
- Tesco Finest Chicken in Cabernet Sauvignon
- Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons
Sides
- Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes
- Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies
- Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips
- Finest Leeks, Petit Pois and Savoy Cabbage
- Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise
- Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese
- Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio
- Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin
Desserts
- Tesco Finest Millionaires Twin pack with Red Sprinkled Hearts
- Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots
- Finest Raspberry and Passion Fruit Cheesecake Slices
- Finest Belgian White Chocolate and Raspberry Pots
- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie
Drinks
- Belvoir Non-Alcoholic Passion Fruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic Twin Pack
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro 4X330ml Bottles
- Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio
- Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz
- Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's are offering shoppers one starter, one main, one side, one desert and one drink in their £15 Valentine's Day meal deal.
The deal will run from 9th February to 14th February.
Here's what is up for grabs:
Starters
- Sainsbury's Italian Antipasto Selection, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Olive & Antipasti Platter, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Scallop Gratin, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Quattro Cheese Bake, Taste the Difference
- Plant Pioneers No Chicken Buffalo Wings
- Sainsbury's Scottish MSc Mussels In White Wine
Mains
- Sainsbury's Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's British Beef Pavé Steaks with Peppercorn Butter, Taste the Difference
- Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties
- Sainsbury's Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin, Taste the Difference
- Higgidy Spinach, Red Pepper & Feta Quiche
- Sainsbury's Pulled Beef Brisket Parcels Mushroom Melt, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's British Beef Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter, Taste the difference
- Sainsbury's Scottish Salmon, Spinach & Cheddar En Croute, Taste the Difference
Sides
- Sainsbury's Green Veg Medley, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Potato Dauphinoise, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Crispy Triple Cook Chips, Taste the Difference
- Sainsbury's Cauliflower Cheese, Taste the Difference
- Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties
- Sainsbury's Truffled Maris Piper Mashed Potato
Dessert
- Gü Hot Chocolate Molten Middle Desserts
- Sainsbury's Quattro Cheese Bake, Taste the Difference
- Gü Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts
- Plant Pioneers Tiramisu Desserts
- Gü Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake Vegan & Gluten Free Desserts
- Sainsbury's Cheese Selection Classic Assortment, Taste the Difference
- Gü Inspirations Chocolate & Honeycomb Desserts
- Gü Spanish Lemon Cheesecake Desserts
- Gü Zillionaires' Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts
- Sainsbury's Taste the Difference New York Vanilla Cheesecake Slices
Drink
- Sainsbury's Cava Brut
- Sainsbury's Bordeaux Rosé, Taste the Difference
- Bottlegreen Sparkling Presse Elderflower & Raspberry Twin Pack
- Sainsbury's Pecorino, Taste The Difference
- Sainsbury's Morador Malbec, Taste the Difference
Asda
Asda shoppers can bag a £15 meal deal for Valentine's Day.
Included in the deal is one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink or chocolates as well as a Sky Store Movie Voucher.
Here's what's included:
Starters
- ASDA Extra Special Vegan Crabless Croquettes
- ASDA Extra Special Neufchâtel PDO Baking Heart
- ASDA Extra Special Gran Antipasto
- ASDA Extra Special Runny Scotch Eggs
- ASDA Extra Special Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip
Mains
- ASDA Extra Special Lamb Shanks with Mint Sauce
- ASDA Extra Special 2 Lightly Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Red Pesto Butter Heart
- ASDA Extra Special 2 Vegan No-Coq Au Vin Puff Pastry Pies
- ASDA Extra Special Slow Cooked Ox Cheek
- ASDA Extra Special Hand Finished Prosciutto Wrapped Pork Loins
- ASDA Extra Special British Steak & Red Wine Pies
- ASDA Extra Special Chicken Parmigiana
- ASDA Extra Special British Sirloin Steaks with Pink Peppercorn, Garlic & Herb Butter
Sides
- ASDA Extra Special Marabel Creamy Mash
- ASDA Extra Special Wyke Farms Cheddar Maris Piper Mash
- ASDA Extra Special Sweet Potato Wedges with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Smoked Garlic
- ASDA Extra Special Roasted Garlic & Mozzarella Heart Shaped Flatbread
- ASDA Extra Special Chantenay Carrots & Baby Parsnips with Maple & Orange Dressing
- ASDA Extra Special Creamy Cauliflower Cheese
- ASDA Extra Special Triple Cook Chips
- ASDA Extra Special Green Vegetable Medley
- ASDA Extra Special Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes
Desserts
- ASDA Extra Special 2 Vegan Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Hearts
- ASDA Extra Special 6 Macaron Selection
- ASDA Extra Special Raspberry Panna Cotta
- ASDA Extra Special Lemon & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices
- ASDA Extra Special Millionaires' Cheesecakes
- ASDA Extra Special Sticky Toffee Melting Heart
Drinks or chocolate
- I Heart Prosecco
- ASDA Extra Special Pinot Grigio Rosé
- ASDA Extra Special Mas Miralda Brut Rosé Cava
- ASDA Extra Special Sauvignon Blanc
- Lily O'Briens Petit Indulgence Collection Chocolate
- J2O Glitteryberry Bottles Party Pack
- ASDA Extra Special Malbec
- Fillipo Sansovino Millesimato Brut Prosecco