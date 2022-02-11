Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals. Picture: Tesco/Alamy

What Valentine's Day meal deals for two are supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencer's and Asda offering this year?

Valentine's Day doesn't have the cost a fortune, and grabbing a dine in meal deal for two from your local supermarket is the perfect way to mark the day with your other half.

Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda are among the supermarkets offering dine in meal deals in their stores over the Valentine's Day weekend, with prices ranging from £15 to £20.

Included in all the deals is a starter, a main, a side and a dessert for two people, but the retail giants are also offering different add-ons including a bottle of fizz and film vouchers.

Keep reading for all the information on the supermarket Valentine's Day deals, what is included in each of them and what dishes are on the menu:

M&S

Marks & Spencer's are offering one starter, one main, a side, a dessert and a bottle of fizz or wine or a box of chocolates in their Dine In For Two Valentine's Day meal deal.

The deal costs £20 and runs from 9th February to 14th February.

Here's what's included in the deal:

Starters

Leek and cheese soufflé tarts

Coquilles St Jacques

Luxury prawn cocktail

Plant Kitchen vegan duck croquettes

Oak-fired melting camembert

Duck parfait with plum glaze

Mains

"Pie Love You" chicken pie

Salmon en croûte

Chicken parmigiana

Duck breasts in plum sauce

Lamb rack

Rump steaks with peppercorn sauce

Sirloin steaks

Aubergine steak with miso and ginger

Sides

Extra fine asparagus

Green vegetable medley

Mac and cheese

Frites

Sweet potato fries

Buttery mashed potato

Dauphinoise potatoes

Desserts

"I'm bananas for you" desserts

Love heart churros

Raspberry profiteroles

Billionaire's pots

"Nuts about you" cheesecakes

Love heart macarons

Mini cheese selection

& A SELECTION OF WINE, FIZZ OR A BOX OF CHOCOLATES

Tesco

This year for Valentine's Day, Tesco are selling a luxury meal deal for just £15 for customers with a Clubcard.

There are a total of 32 products included in the deal, which will allow shoppers to pick one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink.

The deal launches on 9th February and finishes on 14th February.

Customers without a Clubcard will now be able to take advantage of the deal, but will be able to purchase the items separately for their original price.

Here's what's included:

Starters

Tesco Finest Calamari with Chilli Jam

Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Camembert Sharing Bread

Finest Italian Antipasti Platter

Wicked Kitchen Crispy M'shrooms with Smoky Ketchup

Mains

Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce

Tesco Finest Burgers with a Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt

Tesco Finest Chicken in Prosecco Sauce

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goats Cheese Lasagne

Finest Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter

Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon, Chive and Pink Peppercorn Butter

Tesco Finest Chicken in Cabernet Sauvignon

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons

Sides

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes

Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies

Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips

Finest Leeks, Petit Pois and Savoy Cabbage

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise

Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio

Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin

Desserts

Tesco Finest Millionaires Twin pack with Red Sprinkled Hearts

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots

Finest Raspberry and Passion Fruit Cheesecake Slices

Finest Belgian White Chocolate and Raspberry Pots

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie

Drinks

Belvoir Non-Alcoholic Passion Fruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic Twin Pack

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 4X330ml Bottles

Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio

Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's are offering shoppers one starter, one main, one side, one desert and one drink in their £15 Valentine's Day meal deal.

The deal will run from 9th February to 14th February.

Here's what is up for grabs:

Starters

Sainsbury's Italian Antipasto Selection, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Olive & Antipasti Platter, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Scallop Gratin, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Quattro Cheese Bake, Taste the Difference

Plant Pioneers No Chicken Buffalo Wings

Sainsbury's Scottish MSc Mussels In White Wine

Mains

Sainsbury's Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's British Beef Pavé Steaks with Peppercorn Butter, Taste the Difference

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties

Sainsbury's Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin, Taste the Difference

Higgidy Spinach, Red Pepper & Feta Quiche

Sainsbury's Pulled Beef Brisket Parcels Mushroom Melt, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's British Beef Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter, Taste the difference

Sainsbury's Scottish Salmon, Spinach & Cheddar En Croute, Taste the Difference

Sides

Sainsbury's Green Veg Medley, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Potato Dauphinoise, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Crispy Triple Cook Chips, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Cauliflower Cheese, Taste the Difference

Sainsbury's Truffled Maris Piper Mashed Potato

Dessert

Gü Hot Chocolate Molten Middle Desserts

Sainsbury's Quattro Cheese Bake, Taste the Difference

Gü Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts

Plant Pioneers Tiramisu Desserts

Gü Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake Vegan & Gluten Free Desserts

Sainsbury's Cheese Selection Classic Assortment, Taste the Difference

Gü Inspirations Chocolate & Honeycomb Desserts

Gü Spanish Lemon Cheesecake Desserts

Gü Zillionaires' Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference New York Vanilla Cheesecake Slices

Drink

Sainsbury's Cava Brut

Sainsbury's Bordeaux Rosé, Taste the Difference

Bottlegreen Sparkling Presse Elderflower & Raspberry Twin Pack

Sainsbury's Pecorino, Taste The Difference

Sainsbury's Morador Malbec, Taste the Difference

Asda

Asda shoppers can bag a £15 meal deal for Valentine's Day.

Included in the deal is one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink or chocolates as well as a Sky Store Movie Voucher.

Here's what's included:

Starters

ASDA Extra Special Vegan Crabless Croquettes

ASDA Extra Special Neufchâtel PDO Baking Heart

ASDA Extra Special Gran Antipasto

ASDA Extra Special Runny Scotch Eggs

ASDA Extra Special Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip

Mains

ASDA Extra Special Lamb Shanks with Mint Sauce

ASDA Extra Special 2 Lightly Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Red Pesto Butter Heart

ASDA Extra Special 2 Vegan No-Coq Au Vin Puff Pastry Pies

ASDA Extra Special Slow Cooked Ox Cheek

ASDA Extra Special Hand Finished Prosciutto Wrapped Pork Loins

ASDA Extra Special British Steak & Red Wine Pies

ASDA Extra Special Chicken Parmigiana

ASDA Extra Special British Sirloin Steaks with Pink Peppercorn, Garlic & Herb Butter

Sides

ASDA Extra Special Marabel Creamy Mash

ASDA Extra Special Wyke Farms Cheddar Maris Piper Mash

ASDA Extra Special Sweet Potato Wedges with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Smoked Garlic

ASDA Extra Special Roasted Garlic & Mozzarella Heart Shaped Flatbread

ASDA Extra Special Chantenay Carrots & Baby Parsnips with Maple & Orange Dressing

ASDA Extra Special Creamy Cauliflower Cheese

ASDA Extra Special Triple Cook Chips

ASDA Extra Special Green Vegetable Medley

ASDA Extra Special Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes

Desserts

ASDA Extra Special 2 Vegan Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Hearts

ASDA Extra Special 6 Macaron Selection

ASDA Extra Special Raspberry Panna Cotta

ASDA Extra Special Lemon & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices

ASDA Extra Special Millionaires' Cheesecakes

ASDA Extra Special Sticky Toffee Melting Heart

Drinks or chocolate