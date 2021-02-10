Valentine's Day 2021: Impressive and fun boozy gifts, bottles of fizz, gin and more
10 February 2021, 13:25
If your favourite person enjoys a tipple, these delicious, fun and creative gift ideas are sure to make them feel special.
Edinburgh Valentine's Gin
This light blush gin from the small batch distillery has subtle floral notes, traditional gin juniper and citrus notes and tastes of chamomile.
Plus it comes in a great box too - no need to wrap it up!
Where to buy: Master of Malt, £29.95
BACARDÍ Rum-antic Cupcake & Cocktail Kit
What could be a tastier way to celebrate your sweetheart than cocktails and cupcakes?
These limited edition kits from Primrose Bakery are accompanied with a choice between two bottles from BACARDÍ’s growing range of flavoured rums - BACARDÍ Raspberry or BACARDÍ Coconut - along with mixers, garnish, a recipe card, a jigger, cocktail sticks, heart-shaped ice cube mould and more – everything you need to make and enjoy a delicious cocktail to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The kits also come with heart-shaped pipettes to help take the cupcakes to the next level by squeezing a dash of rum straight on to the cupcake's icing!
Where to buy: Primrose Bakery, £30
Galentine’s Day Gift Box
If you're spending February 14th with your housemate, or just want to send a little 'ILY' package in the post, vegan canned wine brand BABE has you covered.
Their Galentine's Day gift box is packed with six cans of wine, a BABE beanie, sweet treats, a face mask and a pack of cards. Cute!
Where to buy: BABE, £20
58 Gin
If you can't drink pink drinks on Valentine’s Day, when can you?!
58 Gin's Apple & Hibiscus is a a uniquely sugar-free ‘pink’ gin, sustainably produced using heart-cut alcohol by the London-based artisan spirits distillery.
It's particularly delicious served with Merchant Heart Hibiscus Tonic Water.
Where to buy: 58 Gin, £34
Bolney Cuvee Rose
You'll struggle to believe that this gorgeous, salmon pink sparkling wine was made in England!
The award winning bottle has a floral taste, and red apple aromas which lead to red apple and cranberry on the palate with a bright, fresh finish and lovely length.
Delicious served with cheese, ham and preserves, or enjoyed on its own as a treat!
Where to buy: Bolney Reserve, £29.99