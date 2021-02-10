Valentine's Day 2021: Impressive and fun boozy gifts, bottles of fizz, gin and more

10 February 2021, 13:25

Raise a toast to love in all its forms - friends, family, partners and yourself
Raise a toast to love in all its forms - friends, family, partners and yourself. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If your favourite person enjoys a tipple, these delicious, fun and creative gift ideas are sure to make them feel special.

Edinburgh Valentine's Gin

The delicious gin comes in an even more delicious box!
The delicious gin comes in an even more delicious box! Picture: Master of Malt

This light blush gin from the small batch distillery has subtle floral notes, traditional gin juniper and citrus notes and tastes of chamomile.

Plus it comes in a great box too - no need to wrap it up!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £29.95

BACARDÍ Rum-antic Cupcake & Cocktail Kit

All it takes is a few drops of rum on to the cakes' icing to create a whole new experience
All it takes is a few drops of rum on to the cakes' icing to create a whole new experience. Picture: BACARDÍ

What could be a tastier way to celebrate your sweetheart than cocktails and cupcakes?

These limited edition kits from Primrose Bakery are accompanied with a choice between two bottles from BACARDÍ’s growing range of flavoured rums - BACARDÍ Raspberry or BACARDÍ Coconut - along with mixers, garnish, a recipe card, a jigger, cocktail sticks, heart-shaped ice cube mould and more – everything you need to make and enjoy a delicious cocktail to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The kits also come with heart-shaped pipettes to help take the cupcakes to the next level by squeezing a dash of rum straight on to the cupcake's icing!

Where to buy: Primrose Bakery, £30

Galentine’s Day Gift Box

You and your BFF could enjoy the ultimate babe-fest
You and your BFF could enjoy the ultimate babe-fest. Picture: BABE

If you're spending February 14th with your housemate, or just want to send a little 'ILY' package in the post, vegan canned wine brand BABE has you covered.

Their Galentine's Day gift box is packed with six cans of wine, a BABE beanie, sweet treats, a face mask and a pack of cards. Cute!

Where to buy: BABE, £20

Read more: The best supermarket meal deals and menu boxes for Valentine's Day 2021

58 Gin

Even the ornate bottle is absolutely gorgeous
Even the ornate bottle is absolutely gorgeous. Picture: 58 Gin

If you can't drink pink drinks on Valentine’s Day, when can you?!

58 Gin's Apple & Hibiscus is a a uniquely sugar-free ‘pink’ gin, sustainably produced using heart-cut alcohol by the London-based artisan spirits distillery.

It's particularly delicious served with Merchant Heart Hibiscus Tonic Water.

Where to buy: 58 Gin, £34

Bolney Cuvee Rose

This English wine might surprise you
This English wine might surprise you. Picture: Bolney Wine Estate

You'll struggle to believe that this gorgeous, salmon pink sparkling wine was made in England!

The award winning bottle has a floral taste, and red apple aromas which lead to red apple and cranberry on the palate with a bright, fresh finish and lovely length.

Delicious served with cheese, ham and preserves, or enjoyed on its own as a treat!

Where to buy: Bolney Reserve, £29.99

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Vegan Valentine's Day meal deals

The best vegan Valentine's supermarket meal deals for 2021

A cleaning expert has revealed how she cleans her pans with a tea bag

‘Genius’ hack reveals how to clean your dirty old frying pan using a tea bag
Looking for a cute present for your favourite lady? Check out these ideas!

Valentine's Day 2021: Romantic gift ideas for your girlfriend, wife or best friend
Weetabix has split the nation with their breakfast suggestion

Weetabix spark furious breakfast debate for suggesting cereal is served with baked beans
There are a number of rare 2p coins in circulation (stock images)

Rare 2p coin worth £485 is in circulation - is there one in your purse?

Trending on Heart

Netflix hasn't confirmed whether there will be a second series of Bling Empire

Will there be another series of Bling Empire on Netflix?

Netflix

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kim Kardashian hit out at people that didn't believe daughter North West had painted the scenic masterpiece

Kim Kardashian hits back at trolls who don't believe North, 7, painted masterpiece

Celebrities

The Cold Weather Payment is worth £25 a week

Cold weather payment scheme means you could be due £25 to help with energy bills

News