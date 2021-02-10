Valentine's Day 2021: Impressive and fun boozy gifts, bottles of fizz, gin and more

Raise a toast to love in all its forms - friends, family, partners and yourself. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

If your favourite person enjoys a tipple, these delicious, fun and creative gift ideas are sure to make them feel special.

Edinburgh Valentine's Gin

The delicious gin comes in an even more delicious box! Picture: Master of Malt

This light blush gin from the small batch distillery has subtle floral notes, traditional gin juniper and citrus notes and tastes of chamomile.

Plus it comes in a great box too - no need to wrap it up!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £29.95

BACARDÍ Rum-antic Cupcake & Cocktail Kit

All it takes is a few drops of rum on to the cakes' icing to create a whole new experience. Picture: BACARDÍ

What could be a tastier way to celebrate your sweetheart than cocktails and cupcakes?

These limited edition kits from Primrose Bakery are accompanied with a choice between two bottles from BACARDÍ’s growing range of flavoured rums - BACARDÍ Raspberry or BACARDÍ Coconut - along with mixers, garnish, a recipe card, a jigger, cocktail sticks, heart-shaped ice cube mould and more – everything you need to make and enjoy a delicious cocktail to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The kits also come with heart-shaped pipettes to help take the cupcakes to the next level by squeezing a dash of rum straight on to the cupcake's icing!

Where to buy: Primrose Bakery, £30

Galentine’s Day Gift Box

You and your BFF could enjoy the ultimate babe-fest. Picture: BABE

If you're spending February 14th with your housemate, or just want to send a little 'ILY' package in the post, vegan canned wine brand BABE has you covered.

Their Galentine's Day gift box is packed with six cans of wine, a BABE beanie, sweet treats, a face mask and a pack of cards. Cute!

Where to buy: BABE, £20

58 Gin

Even the ornate bottle is absolutely gorgeous. Picture: 58 Gin

If you can't drink pink drinks on Valentine’s Day, when can you?!

58 Gin's Apple & Hibiscus is a a uniquely sugar-free ‘pink’ gin, sustainably produced using heart-cut alcohol by the London-based artisan spirits distillery.

It's particularly delicious served with Merchant Heart Hibiscus Tonic Water.

Where to buy: 58 Gin, £34

Bolney Cuvee Rose

This English wine might surprise you. Picture: Bolney Wine Estate

You'll struggle to believe that this gorgeous, salmon pink sparkling wine was made in England!

The award winning bottle has a floral taste, and red apple aromas which lead to red apple and cranberry on the palate with a bright, fresh finish and lovely length.

Delicious served with cheese, ham and preserves, or enjoyed on its own as a treat!

Where to buy: Bolney Reserve, £29.99