Viral video of man on a swing sparks furious debate over which way he’s facing

The internet is divided over which way this man is swinging. Picture: Twitter

A clip of a man on a swing has gone viral as no one can agree on which way he is swinging.

Every now and again, an optical illusion baffles the internet, with - what seems like - the whole world arguing over what it is.

Five years ago we were stumped by whether a dress was gold or black, and then there was the debate over a voice clip which seemed to say both ‘Laurel or Yanny’.

And now people are confused by a simple video of a man swinging on a swing.

The clip sees an anonymous person enjoying themselves in a playground, but no one is sure whether he is facing the camera recording the video, or the building in the background of the shot.

Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v — T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019

After being shared on social media site Tik Tok on December 21, the video was picked up and circulated on Twitter where is attracted more than 18million views and over 29k retweets.

Read More: Marks & Spencer launches first ever no-chicken kiev filled with vegan garlic sauce

In the background, friends can be heard arguing over which way the man was swinging.

One says: “[His] back legs are bent this way! His feet are bent straight out!”

Read More: Mum sparks furious debate as she slams mother-in-law for demanding 'expenses' while looking after grandson

While another replies: “I bet you $500 cash right now.”

It seems as though Twitter is completely split down the middle, with many creating diagrams to ‘prove’ their way of thinking.

I literally thought the same thing until I saw these pictures pic.twitter.com/39vNntZJ5F — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019

WHAT NO HES FACING THE BUILDING — Magin🐧 (@ohmagin) December 22, 2019

He's facing the camera and here is the only proof needed pic.twitter.com/T9edzoVsBA — Niemand mag Pizza Hawaii (@MeddlLoidee) December 22, 2019

If he was facing the building we wouldn't see the bar in front of him. pic.twitter.com/LaFsGcCjyY — Danielle Webb (@dmwebb17) December 23, 2019

This comes after a similar argument over a dress back in 2014.

Shopper Cecilia Bleasdale shared a photo of a £50 dress she was thinking of wearing to a wedding, but thousands of people argued the outfit was actually white and gold.

You make a great point but one of the bigger debates this decade continues because people still think this dress is white & gold even though its supposedly blue & black. Makes no sense #thedress pic.twitter.com/3D4UCSOQA6 — Neil (@neilbelieves) December 25, 2019

After days of social media spats, it was confirmed that the original dress was blue and black, with experts baffled over why some of us saw it as white and gold.

And last year a soundbite posted to online forum Reddit caused a stir, when no one could decide whether the voice was saying "Laurel" or "yanny".