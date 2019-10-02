An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

2 October 2019, 14:48

The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'
The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'. Picture: Getty

An astrologer has predicted the best date to get married in 2020

Astrologer Carolyne Faulkner has revealed the best day to get married next year if you want to ensure a long-lasting relationship.

She claims that the year 2020 is a "particularly fortuitous time to enter into lasting partnerships" - and that February would be the optimum month to tie the knot.

Read more: The One With Ross' Tan was voted the best ever episode of Friends by fans

The best day, according to Carolyne, the founder of Dynamic Astrology, would be February the 20th - as "the number 20 represents the Angel which signifies ‘new beginnings’, so this could be a key reason for the choice of date - as well as the fact that this correlation forms the unforgettable formula of 20/02/20."

An astrologer has claimed that February 2020 is the optimum time to get married
An astrologer has claimed that February 2020 is the optimum time to get married. Picture: Getty

She adds: "In numerology the number two signifies the stoic and powerful female, who bows her head with humility and grace, yet has unparalleled resolve and strength.

Read more: 'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts

"In astrology number two marks the house of Taurus, and as a sign it is ruled by Venus - the goddess of love and beauty, representing patience, tenacity and a dedication to remain loyal and work hard to build an incredible, lasting union.”

Carolyne also says, according to Cosmopolitan: "On 20/2/20, Saturn Jupiter, Pluto, Mars and the Moon are all in the same sign, indicating ‘empowered commitments, emotional stability and the fulfilment of sacred contracts.’

"Mercury is in retrograde and although old school astrologers say to avoid signing contracts under the Mercury Retrograde phase, I don’t subscribe to that superstition, as Mercury in Retrograde represents a final review of very well thought out plans."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman demanded guests spend at least £300 in the shock post (stock images)

'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts
Sebby was made to prove he could walk by Legoland staff

Disabled boy, 5, left 'humiliated' after Legoland staff force him out his wheelchair to prove he can walk
Horizn Studios have created a suitcase with a built-in USB charger

Finally you can buy a suitcase with an inbuilt phone charger - why had no one thought of it before?

Travel

Parents are raving about this 'Elf Surveillance'

'Elf Surveillance' camera hailed as 'genius' by parents claiming it stops kids from misbehaving before Christmas
The weather might not be very 'Rio', but your mindset can be

How to look after your skin the Brazilian way... and why feeling great is all in the mind

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

Music

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym

James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

Celebrities

Ant and Dec will look into their family history

Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice

The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist

TV & Movies

Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview

Celebrities