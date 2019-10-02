An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'. Picture: Getty

An astrologer has predicted the best date to get married in 2020

Astrologer Carolyne Faulkner has revealed the best day to get married next year if you want to ensure a long-lasting relationship.

She claims that the year 2020 is a "particularly fortuitous time to enter into lasting partnerships" - and that February would be the optimum month to tie the knot.

The best day, according to Carolyne, the founder of Dynamic Astrology, would be February the 20th - as "the number 20 represents the Angel which signifies ‘new beginnings’, so this could be a key reason for the choice of date - as well as the fact that this correlation forms the unforgettable formula of 20/02/20."

An astrologer has claimed that February 2020 is the optimum time to get married. Picture: Getty

She adds: "In numerology the number two signifies the stoic and powerful female, who bows her head with humility and grace, yet has unparalleled resolve and strength.

"In astrology number two marks the house of Taurus, and as a sign it is ruled by Venus - the goddess of love and beauty, representing patience, tenacity and a dedication to remain loyal and work hard to build an incredible, lasting union.”

Carolyne also says, according to Cosmopolitan: "On 20/2/20, Saturn Jupiter, Pluto, Mars and the Moon are all in the same sign, indicating ‘empowered commitments, emotional stability and the fulfilment of sacred contracts.’

"Mercury is in retrograde and although old school astrologers say to avoid signing contracts under the Mercury Retrograde phase, I don’t subscribe to that superstition, as Mercury in Retrograde represents a final review of very well thought out plans."