Weetabix spark furious breakfast debate for suggesting cereal is served with baked beans

By Naomi Bartram

Weetabix shared a suggestion on Twitter to serve the cereal topped with warm baked beans.

There are plenty of things we like to put on our cereal in the morning... like blueberries, yoghurt, warm milk or a sprinkle of sugar.

But Weetabix has well and truly broken the norm with their latest serving suggestion of warm baked beans.

It's fair to say the internet went wild when the official Weetabix account shared a snap of two biscuits laying side-by-side on a plate, topped with the beans.

They wrote: “Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix”.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

Erm… not sure we’re totally on board and it seems like the rest of the country agrees with us.

The post has now been shared more than 70k times, with Kelloggs responding: “We’ve heard of putting the milk in first, but this takes the biscuit.”

West Yorkshire Police wrote: “Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it.”

While the official Krispy Kreme account joked: “Seeing as all rules are out the window... fancy a gravy-filled doughnut?”

"Due to @weetabix adding beans to their cereal, all services will be delayed while we figure out what is happening....," the National Rail added.

The NHS’ Twitter account even joined in, writing: “That tweet should come with a health warning”.

After the recipe went viral, Piers Morgan also had his say when he tried Weetabix and baked beans live on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old happily tucked into the cereal, even suggesting it’s a winning combination.

He told co-host Susanna Reid: “Think about it, it's just wheat and baked beans. You have it on toast, why wouldn't you have those two things?”

Susanna then responded: “I'll give you a reason why at least, because Weetabix is so dry until the point they get wet and then they're really mushy.”

Piers added: “It's different... it's interesting,” before suggesting: “This might be the new beans on toast.”

