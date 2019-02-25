Don't write off a rainy day - check in to a spa!

Crowne Plaza Battersea was the perfect bolthole from winter drizzle. Picture: SpaSeekers.com

By Emma Gritt

Don't let a rainy Sunday spoil your weekend - it's actually the perfect excuse for some serious last minute RnR.

That’s what I discovered when a friend and I decided to make the most of a drizzly weekend by checking in at a spa for an afternoon of steaming, sauna-ing, swimming, snoozing and general de-stressing.

As it was a last minute decision, we used SpaSeekers.com to see what was on offer for later that day - and a few hours later we were chatting away over a herbal tea wearing fluffy dressing gowns and slippers at Battersea’s Crowne Plaza.

The steam room at Spa Verta. Picture: SpaSeekers.com

Upon arrival, we booked in for our treatments before heading downstairs to check out the hotel’s Spa Verta.

Here we found the perfect distraction from the miserable weather, feeling cosy as we stretched out on the sauna's wooden benches, or making the most of the bubble pool.

The sauna proved to be the perfect place to lie around and catch up. Picture: SpaSeekers.com

Cocooned away from the grey London skies, it was easy to forget the blustery January conditions - until lunch time.

As part of our spa package a two-course lunch was included, and was served in the hotel's PAD Restaurant, which overlooks both the Thames and the London Heliport.

Watching the helicopters wobbling in the winds as they landed and took off, it was soon time for us to make our exit - floating off in to the distance, just like them.

