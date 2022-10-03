When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Black Friday 2022 will happen in November as usual. Picture: Alamy

Black Friday is a day where mega deals and money savings can be made - here's the exact date for your diary and how long you have to bag a bargain.

Black Friday sales have become a hugely popular and successful day in retail as almost every high street and online shop slash their prices in one of the biggest sales of the year.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to some new clothes, investing in furniture for your home, or whether you're getting your Christmas shopping in early - Black Friday is usually the day to go shopping so you can bag a bargain.

And with the cost of living crisis - thanks to rising energy and household bills - the sales this year will be more important than ever.

However, while none of us can resist a bargain, experts have warned us against shopping for the sake of it and getting caught up in the sale storm. This really is a time to buy what you need to make the bargain that much more satisfactory.

So, when is Black Friday this year? And how long do the sales last? Here's the latest information:

Black Friday deals cover fashion, beauty, electronics and much more. Picture: Alamy

When is Black Friday 2022?

November 24th is the official date of Black Friday for 2022. Traditionally a big shopping day in America, before arriving in the UK, the date always falls the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Following Black Friday, we also now have Cyber Monday on November 28th making it a whole weekend of sales.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday for more big deals. Picture: Alamy

How long do Black Friday sales last for?

Typically, sales should last for 24 hours only, hence it being named after one day of the week.

However, over recent years, and as retailers struggle to meet budgets, the sale period has become longer and longer to encourage more shopping

For example, in 2021, Boots began their Black Friday deals almost a month early, releasing new offers as the month went on.

Some brands offer deals for 48 hours, while some can last the whole weekend, it really is dependent on the retailer.