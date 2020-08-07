Woman hailed ‘genius’ for simple shower cleaning hack using vinegar

7 August 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 7 August 2020, 15:06

A woman has revealed how she keeps the bathroom clean
A woman has revealed how she keeps the bathroom clean. Picture: Getty Images/TikTok

One woman has revealed how she keeps her bathroom clean using a sponge and vinegar.

If you hate spending your Sunday afternoons deep cleaning the bathroom, this new shower hack could be a game changer.

Tired of scrubbing at her shower, mum-of-four Jeannie has revealed she uses a simple trick after each use.

Sharing a video on TikTok, Jeannie - who goes by the name of alittleaboutalot - showed off her long handled sponge which she fills with a mixture of washing up liquid and vinegar.

After each time she has a shower or bath, the busy mum then wipes down all the surfaces with the sponge before rinsing it down with water.

She told her followers: "I have one of these in each of our showers and baths and it has half [washing liquid] and half vinegar.

Read More: How to get to sleep in hot weather: Tips for helping you nod off during the heatwave

"After I'm done taking a shower, I clean the shower so there's no deep cleaning shower days.

"I have it in the kids bathroom too and after they take a bath, the older ones will do a quick scrub and it'll keep the bath clean too."

The video has now been viewed over 420k times on TikTok, with many people hailing the trick a ‘game changer’.

"This is so smart," said one person, while another wrote: "This is life changing."

A third joked: "This is the most Monica Geller thing I've ever seen.”

When others asked if it left her bathroom smelling of vinegar, she confirmed it didn’t.

Elsewhere on her TikTok page, Jeannie also showed how she uses a sponge on glass doors as well.

Wiping it down with the long handled sponge, she then rinsed it and went over it with a squeegee to remove any remaining water marks.

Now Read: Martin Lewis shares latest details on Government's £5,000 home improvement vouchers

