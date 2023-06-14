Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool. Picture: TikTok @zoelondondj

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has had the last laugh after she installed a DIY swimming pool in her back garden.

With the temperature well and truly heating up over the past few days, many of us are desperate to cool down.

Whether that’s a paddling pool in the back garden or a bucket of ice in front of the fan, we’ll try anything.

Taking to TikTok, DJ Zoe London created her very own oasis which is perfect for the summer months.

While she faced some judgemental comments after installing it, Zoe has ‘no regrets’ over her mini-pool.

Taking to TikTok, she explained she was told it was a ‘bad idea’ to go to the effort of building a pool in her garden, but now that UK temperatures are soaring, she’s happy she didn’t listen to them.

She also revealed she managed to create it for just £300 and even added decking, a luxury seating area and a parasol.

People enjoy warm weather in London. Picture: Getty

The overlay text from the video read: "When I’m told it’s a ‘bad idea’ to install a pool in my garden in the UK [and] then there’s a heatwave."

She captioned the short clip: "Fully zero regret. Also this is a recycled cow trough, it has a cover, it’s cleaned with pool cleaner like any pool, it cost £300 and it’s heated."

Zoe also explained the construction process, adding: "We dug a hole in the ground and had the decking guy build around it!"

When followers then asked how she manages to clean it, she explained it is just your usual pool cleaner, but she doesn’t drain it after use.

TikTok users were quick to comment, with one writing: “How did you find the trough? I have so many questions 🤣”.

When someone judged the size, she said: “Nope it’s a pool it fits six people 👍🏻,” before later joking: “I should charge pool entry 😅”.