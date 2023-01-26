Woman claims to spot dead husband eating in Indian restaurant nine years after death

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has claimed to spot her late husband in a new promo video for an Indian restaurant filmed days ago.

Spice Cottage, in Westbourne, West Sussex, took to their Facebook page last week with a clip which sees customers tucking into their food.

“Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes,” they captioned the shot.

But the video has now gone viral after Lucy Watson, 59, seemingly saw her husband, despite him passing away in 2014.

A woman has claimed to spot her late husband. Picture: Spice Cottage

Commenting on the video, she wrote: "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"

In a confusing turn of events, Spice Cottage then replied: "Hi Lucy, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

But despite the response, Lucy is convinced that her husband Harry Docherty and his son Alex are in the clip.

She told MailOnline: “I don’t really use Facebook apart from snooping on friends or catching up with people. I was scrolling through and the video popped up.

“The moment I saw the thing I thought ‘Oh my God – that’s Harry’. It was so instant. I didn’t even have to think. He’d be eating a chicken korma because that’s all he ever ate.

Spice Cottage is in Westbourne in Sussex. Picture: Google Maps

“There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn’t pause the thing so I had to replay it about 30 times and each time I was surer and surer.”

Harry was a reporter and music journalist who died in 2014 following a ‘serious illness’ in hospital.

“He was seriously ill in hospital for the last few months,” Lucy said, continuing: “They were going to do a liver transplant but he didn’t make it.

“He was as skinny as anything before he died so the video must have been taken some months before that.”

There have been plenty of theories as to how this happened online, with some suggesting the footage was older than the restaurant believed, while others wondered if it was a publicity stunt.

Spice Cottage has since responded, confirming the promotional video was filmed in January 2023.

"I am writing on behalf of Spice Cottage as one of the managers," the comment by Bodrul Islam reads.

"The refurbishment was completed in early January 2023 and the promotional video highlights these changes. All videos used in the video were recorded w/c 9th January 2023.

"Before January 2023, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths, henceforth it is evident this footage is recent.|"

Lucy's son Alex has also broken his silence on the mystery, confirming: "The answer is that it's not my dad – that's it.

"It's not him and it's not me. When I opened up my laptop it's completely obvious. Anyone who knew my dad would know that straight away."

He continued: "The guy in the video looks like he's bald for starters. He's got hair on the side but he's bald on top. The guy who is opposite him is older than me."

