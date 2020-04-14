Eamonn Holmes opens This Morning with clarification of controversial 5G coronavirus comments

Eamonn Holmes has clarified his comments. Picture: ITV

Ofcom are investigating the comments Eamonn made about the coronavirus 5G conspiracy theory on yesterday's This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes began today's This Morning with a clarification of his comments about 5G and coronavirus during yesterday's episode.

Speaking alongside wife and co-host Ruth Langsford, Eamonn said that he wanted to 'clarify' what he said during a chat about fake news with Alice Beer yesterday.

Eamonn clarified his comments on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

He said: "Both Alice Beer and myself agreed that it’s not true and there is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G".

Eamonn added that "Every theory related has been proven to be false", and that "for the avoidance of any doubt there is no scientific evidence" that there is any connection between 5G and coronavirus.

During the chat yesterday, Eamonn caused controversy by saying that it was "very easy" to dismiss the conspiracy theory that links 5G and coronavirus "because it suits the state narrative".

He has clarified that there is no scientific evidence for the conspiracy theory. Picture: ITV

His words came after Alice Beer said conspiracy theories were "ridiculous" and "incredibly stupid".

Eamonn told her: "It's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative".

"I totally agree with everything you are saying but what I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true.

Eamonn made the comments during a chat about fake news. Picture: ITV

"No-one should attack or damage or do anything like that but it's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative."

The presenter added: "That's all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind."

Ofcom received 419 complaints about the incident, and told Metro.co.uk: "We are assessing this programme in full as a priority."

