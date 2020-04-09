Can I wash my car during lockdown?

Can you still wash your car during the lockdown? Picture: Getty Images

Am I still allowed to wash my car during the lockdown? And how do I disinfect the interior? Here's everything you need to know...

The government is currently ordering UK residents to stay in as much as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to save lives.

While this means all non essential travel has been banned, is it still okay to wash your car during lockdown? Find out everything…

Am I still allowed to wash my car during coronavirus lockdown?

While car washes themselves have been closed down as they are not deemed ‘essential’, you are still allowed to wash your car at home.

Read More: Father's prank hailed 'genius' as he freezes sons' toys for a bit of peace and quiet

It's important to clean your dashboard regularly. Picture: Getty Images

Key workers - such as NHS doctors, nurses and hospital workers - are still using their cars to get to and from work, so it’s important they keep them clean.

If you don’t have specific car cleaning products, soap and water will do on the outside of your vehicle.

When it comes to the inside, disinfecting your car regularly can help reduce the transmission of germs if you are still using it a lot.

Read More: People are making their own Creme Eggs at home this Easter using a simple recipe

As the steering wheel is the most touched part of your interior, wipe it down with anti-bacterial wipes or an alcohol based disinfectant.

It’s also important to regular clean control stalks, the ignition and power button, dashboard and your keys.

It’s unknown how long COVID-19 can stay on surfaces, but studies of other viruses in the same family suggest that, in most circumstances, the risk is likely to be reduced significantly after 72 hours.

The government recommends using personal protective equipment, such as gloves and an apron, if someone with confirmed or suspected coronavirus has been in your car.

For those people who are no longer going to work and are not using their car for now, it’s advised you clean it properly before storing.

This could prevent damage further down the road, RAC pointing out: “waxing can stop tree sap, bird droppings and harsh weather leaving its mark on your paintwork.”

They also advised paying attention to tyres to ensure brake shavings, mud and grease are removed.

Read More: Parents warned about hundreds of toxic fake Frozen dolls sold to Brits