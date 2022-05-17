Jubilee weekend supermarket opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons

17 May 2022, 15:48

Here's when the supermarkets are open over the Jubilee weekend
Here's when the supermarkets are open over the Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What time will supermarkets be open over the Bank Holiday weekend? New times for Tesco, Aldi and Asda revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend looks to be an incredible few days.

As well as the Trooping the Colour parade, you can expect to see a Service of Thanksgiving, spectacular Platinum Jubilee flypast and Platinum Party at the Palace.

But while you might still be planning your Jubilee Street Party or BBQ in the garden, you’ll probably be wondering when the shops are open over the bank holiday. Well, here’s all the details you need…

See Tesco's Bank Holiday opening times
See Tesco's Bank Holiday opening times. Picture: Alamy

When are the supermarkets open over the Bank Holiday weekend?

Tesco Bank Holiday opening times

Tesco’s usual bank holiday opening hours are between 8am and 6pm across its 4,000 stores.

It has not yet been confirmed whether these will remain the same over the Jubilee weekend.

Aldi will be operating usual Bank Holiday opening hours
Aldi will be operating usual Bank Holiday opening hours. Picture: Alamy

Aldi Bank Holiday opening times

Aldi will be open for standard bank holiday times which means customers can expect to shop between 8am and 8pm across all stores.

This is slightly reduced from the usual 10pm close on a regular night.

Asda Bank Holiday opening times

Asda is thought to be open for standard Bank Holiday hours on June 2 and 3.

Normal hours will then resume for the following two days.

Lidl Bank Holiday opening times

It is thought that Lidl will be open from 8am to 8pm across its 800 stores, but this is yet to be confirmed by the store.

Morrisons Bank Holiday opening times

Morrisons will be keeping their normal bank holiday hours, which means customers can shop between 6am and 11pm.

Waitrose Bank Holiday opening times

On Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3, most Waitrose stores will be open from 8am to 10pm.

It will then have normal hours on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5.

