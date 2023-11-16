Met Office reveals exact date snow will fall in latest forecast

16 November 2023, 11:54

Met Office forecast reveals first hint of snow

By Hope Wilson

The Met Office have revealed when we can expect to see our first touch of frost this winter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have revealed the exact date snow will fall as a polar blast spreads across the UK.

After Storm Agnes, Storm Babet and Storm Ciarán battered the UK this autumn, the Met Office have announced that the first sprinkle of snow will occur this week.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a snow storm could be on its way to the UK, with temperatures in Scotland dropping to 0C this week.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel, Met Office Meteorologist Aidan McGivern has predicted that there could be some snow on Saturday 18th November.

The country could be seeing the first winter snowfall soon
The country could be seeing the first winter snowfall soon. Picture: Alamy

Giving his forecast for Saturday 18th November, Mr McGivern said: "For the start of Saturday, we keep the cold conditions at first across parts of Central and Eastern Scotland, so there will be a touch of frost in the northeast of Scotland and some snowflakes over the hills and mountains, as the rain bumps into into that cold air."

As the day continues, the Met Office website states the day will be: "Turning wet and windy through Saturday with rain spreading northeastwards and showers following behind. Sunny spells returning on Sunday with the risk of blustery showers which will continue into Monday."

Rain is also forecast for the coming weeks
Rain is also forecast for the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

When will it snow?

The Met Office have revealed that the first touches of snow will happen on Saturday 18th November in parts of Scotland.

The majority of the snow fall will be seen across parts of Central and Eastern Scotland.

The Met Office have predicted that there will be some snowfall on Saturday 18th November.
The Met Office have predicted that there will be some snowfall on Saturday 18th November. Picture: Alamy

Will it snow this winter?

The Met Office have not clarified when heavy snow will arrive in the UK this winter.

As temperatures continue to dwindle, there may be some more frost build up in the coming weeks.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man who killed six children in fire to be released from prison early

UK & World

Police officers investigated over handling of probe into 'Grindr killer' Stephen Port

UK & World

Hounslow: Sixth body found after west London house fire

UK & World

Israel now occupies Gaza having completely destroyed it - so what does it do with the smouldering ruins?

UK & World

Jaws and Empire Strikes Back poster artist Roger Kastel dies at 92

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

TV & Movies

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Showbiz

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Celebrities

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight final episode: When does MAFS end?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau hint they're still together after Final Vows

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau hint they're still together after final vows

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight viewers praise Ella for emotional decision to split with JJ

Married At First Sight viewers praise Ella for making heartbreaking decision to split with JJ

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song