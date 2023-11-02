How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained
2 November 2023, 15:18
How do you pronounce Storm Ciarán and who is it named after? Here is everything you need to know.
The UK is experiencing high winds and heavy rain this week as Storm Ciarán continues to batter the country.
The Met Office have issued Yellow weather warnings for rain in Scotland, England and Wales, with the worst of the weather hopefully coming to an end by the weekend.
This is the third storm of autumn 2023 after Storm Agnes and Storm Babet brought floods to the country.
How do you pronounce Storm Ciarán and who is Storm Ciarán named after? Here is everything you need to know.
How to pronounce Storm Ciarán
Storm Ciarán is pronounced Storm Keer-on.
The name is of Irish origin so is pronounced slight differently than the English version of the name, Kieran.
Why is it called Storm Ciarán?
Storm Ciarán is named after Ciarán Fearon, a civil servant who works for the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.
Ciarán Fearon is reportedly responsible for sharing information regarding river levels and coastal flooding.
